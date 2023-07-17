Mexico's Santiago Gimenez kisses the winner's trophy after beating Panama 1-0 in the CONCACAF Gold Cup final soccer match Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)
Gold Cup final: Mexico beats Panama
This photo provided by Jersey Central Power & Light shows flooding along Snyder Road, in Phillipsburg, N.J., near the intersection with county Route 519, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (Courtesy of JCP&L via AP)
Fatal flash flooding in Pennsylvania
FILE - Jane Birkin poses for photographers at the photo call for the film 'Jane By Charlotte' at the 74th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, Thursday, July 8, 2021. France's Culture Ministry and French media say singer and actress Jane Birkin has died at age 76. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Jane Birkin dies at age 76
Spain's Carlos Alcaraz celebrates with the trophy after beating Serbia's Novak Djokovic to win the final of the men's singles on day fourteen of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Sunday, July 16, 2023. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz wins the title
FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Another Powerball drawing ended with no winner Saturday night, July 15, 2023, sending the jackpot soaring to an estimated $900 million. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File)
Powerball jackpot grows to $900 million

Angels host the Yankees to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
New York Yankees (50-44, fifth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (46-48, fourth in the AL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 9:38 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luis Severino (1-4, 7.38 ERA, 1.81 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Angels: Griffin Canning (6-4, 4.62 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 71 strikeouts)

Other news
Colorado Rockies' Alan Trejo reacts as he heads up the first-base line after hitting a solo walk-off home run against New York Yankees relief pitcher Ron Marinaccio in the 11th inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 16, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Jones, Trejo hit 11th-inning home runs, lifting NL-worst Rockies over Yankees 8-7
Nolan Jones led off the 11th inning with a tying, two-run homer off Nick Ramirez, Alan Trejo hit a game-ending drive off Ron Marinaccio and the Colorado Rockies beat the Yankees 8-7 to take two of three from New York.
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson warms up for the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson goes back on injured list after hurting calf
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson was placed on the 10-day injured list, a day after straining his right calf running out a grounder.
New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson warms up for the team's baseball game against the Colorado Rockies on Saturday, July 15, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Yankees’ Josh Donaldson hurts calf and could be headed back to injured list
Josh Donaldson could be heading back to the New York Yankees’ injured list after injuring his right calf while running out a ground ball in the seventh inning of a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Rockies.
New York Yankees' Gleyber Torres reacts after striking out against Colorado Rockies starting pitcher Austin Gomber during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, July 14, 2023, in Denver.(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
With a new hitting coach, the Yankees fizzle at the plate again in their 7-2 loss to the Rockies
Kris Bryant hit one of Colorado’s three home runs and Austin Gomber won his fourth straight outing as the Rockies beat the New York Yankees 7-2.

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Angels -121, Yankees +101; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels host the New York Yankees to begin a three-game series.

Los Angeles has gone 24-22 in home games and 46-48 overall. The Angels have the ninth-best team batting average in MLB play at .257.

New York is 50-44 overall and 22-21 in road games. The Yankees have the eighth-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .407.

The teams square off Monday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Shohei Ohtani leads the Angels with 55 extra base hits (15 doubles, six triples and 34 home runs). Mickey Moniak is 14-for-42 with a double, three home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples and 13 home runs for the Yankees. Isiah Kiner-Falefa is 9-for-33 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Angels: 2-8, .254 batting average, 7.64 ERA, outscored by 25 runs

Yankees: 4-6, .233 batting average, 5.29 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

INJURIES: Angels: Anthony Rendon: 10-Day IL (shin), Sam Bachman: 15-Day IL (the los angeles angels placed rhp sam bachman on the 15-day injured list.), Jo Adell: 10-Day IL (oblique), Mike Trout: 10-Day IL (hand), Brandon Drury: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Gio Urshela: 60-Day IL (pelvis), Jose Suarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ben Joyce: 15-Day IL (arm), Max Stassi: 60-Day IL (hip ), Austin Warren: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jose Quijada: 60-Day IL (elbow), Logan O’Hoppe: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Chris Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jose Marte: 60-Day IL (elbow), Davis Daniel: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Josh Donaldson: 10-Day IL (calf), Jake Bauers: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Greg Allen: 10-Day IL (hip), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.