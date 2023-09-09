Earthquake strikes Morocco
Milwaukee Brewers and New York Yankees play in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Milwaukee Brewers (78-62, first in the NL Central) vs. New York Yankees (70-71, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Saturday, 2:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Wade Miley (7-4, 3.33 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 64 strikeouts); Yankees: Michael King (4-5, 2.88 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 91 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -147, Brewers +125; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the New York Yankees with a 1-0 series lead.

New York has gone 38-35 at home and 70-71 overall. The Yankees have a 40-61 record in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Milwaukee has gone 38-34 in road games and 78-62 overall. The Brewers have the third-ranked team ERA in the NL at 3.97.

The matchup Saturday is the second time these teams meet this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge ranks second on the Yankees with 43 extra base hits (12 doubles and 31 home runs). Gleyber Torres is 12-for-36 with three doubles, five home runs and nine RBI over the past 10 games.

William Contreras has 33 doubles, a triple and 15 home runs for the Brewers. Willy Adames is 7-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 7-3, .214 batting average, 3.59 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Brewers: 5-5, .253 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Luis Severino: day-to-day (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Ian Hamilton: 15-Day IL (groin), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Brewers: Adrian Houser: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jean Carlos Mejia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Blake Perkins: 10-Day IL (oblique), Justin Wilson: 60-Day IL (lat), Julio Teheran: 15-Day IL (hip), Jesse Winker: 10-Day IL (back), Darin Ruf: 60-Day IL (knee), Eric Lauer: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Mitchell: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Aaron Ashby: 60-Day IL (labrum)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.