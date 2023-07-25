FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Campbell, an employee of former President Barack Obama, has drowned near the couple’s home on Martha’s Vineyard. Massachusetts State Police confirmed that the paddleboarder whose body was recovered from Edgartown Great Pond on Monday, July 24, 2023 was Tafari Campbell, of Dumfries, Virginia. (AP Photo/Ron Edmonds, file)
Rizzo leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
 
New York Mets (46-53, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (53-47, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (5-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -126, Yankees +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the New York Mets after Anthony Rizzo had four hits against the Royals on Sunday.

New York is 31-23 in home games and 53-47 overall. The Yankees have gone 36-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 46-53 record overall and a 23-31 record on the road. The Mets have a 31-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 12-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .226 for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (hip), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.