Rizzo leads Yankees against the Mets after 4-hit game

New York Mets (46-53, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Yankees (53-47, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Justin Verlander (4-5, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 70 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (5-6, 4.52 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -126, Yankees +106; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the New York Mets after Anthony Rizzo had four hits against the Royals on Sunday.

New York is 31-23 in home games and 53-47 overall. The Yankees have gone 36-17 in games when they record eight or more hits.

New York has a 46-53 record overall and a 23-31 record on the road. The Mets have a 31-16 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Tuesday’s game is the third meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 13 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 12-for-36 with three doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

Francisco Lindor has 21 doubles, two triples and 19 home runs while hitting .226 for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 7-for-32 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 4-6, .231 batting average, 4.79 ERA, outscored by eight runs

Mets: 4-6, .196 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Gleyber Torres: day-to-day (hip), Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Willie Calhoun: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Aaron Judge: 10-Day IL (toe), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Mets: Luis Guillorme: 10-Day IL (leg), Starling Marte: 10-Day IL (migraine), Edwin Uceta: 60-Day IL (ankle), Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.