Yankees face the Rays leading series 1-0

New York Yankees (62-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (78-52, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Clarke Schmidt (8-7, 4.68 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Rays: Tyler Glasnow (6-4, 3.35 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -186, Yankees +156; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees lead 1-0 in a three-game series with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Tampa Bay has gone 43-23 at home and 78-52 overall. The Rays have a 59-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

New York has gone 26-33 on the road and 62-66 overall. The Yankees have gone 36-57 in games when they have given up a home run.

The matchup Saturday is the 12th meeting between these teams this season. The Rays hold a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Randy Arozarena has 13 doubles, two triples and 20 home runs for the Rays. Isaac Paredes is 15-for-45 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres leads the Yankees with a .270 batting average, and has 20 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs, 48 walks and 53 RBI. Anthony Volpe is 10-for-35 with a home run and five RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .314 batting average, 4.10 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .213 batting average, 4.66 ERA, outscored by 18 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.