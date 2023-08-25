Stanton leads Yankees against the Rays after 4-hit game

New York Yankees (61-66, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (78-51, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 6:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (10-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 170 strikeouts); Rays: Zach Eflin (13-7, 3.58 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 136 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -131, Yankees +111; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees take on the Tampa Bay Rays after Giancarlo Stanton had four hits on Thursday in a 6-5 loss to the Nationals.

Tampa Bay is 78-51 overall and 43-22 in home games. The Rays have a 37-14 record in games when they did not give up a home run.

New York is 25-33 in road games and 61-66 overall. The Yankees are 26-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

The matchup Friday is the 11th time these teams square off this season. The Rays hold a 6-4 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 46 extra base hits (20 doubles and 26 home runs). Josh Lowe is 14-for-41 with a double, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 19 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 52 RBI for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 9-for-37 with six home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .324 batting average, 4.40 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs

Yankees: 1-9, .201 batting average, 5.33 ERA, outscored by 23 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.