Rays and Yankees square off with series tied 1-1

New York Yankees (62-67, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (79-52, second in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-4, 6.27 ERA, 1.42 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Rays: Zack Littell (2-4, 4.27 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 47 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -124, Yankees +104; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Both the Tampa Bay Rays and the New York Yankees are looking for a series win with a victory on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has a 44-23 record at home and a 79-52 record overall. Rays hitters are batting a collective .260, the fourth-best team batting average in MLB play.

New York is 26-34 on the road and 62-67 overall. The Yankees have a 41-16 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Sunday’s game is the 13th meeting between these teams this season. The Rays have a 7-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaac Paredes leads the Rays with 46 extra base hits (20 doubles and 26 home runs). Josh Lowe is 14-for-41 with two doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Aaron Judge has 11 doubles, 28 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .270 for the Yankees. DJ LeMahieu is 11-for-35 with three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 7-3, .295 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Yankees: 2-8, .188 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Yandy Diaz: day-to-day (forearm), Kevin Kelly: 15-Day IL (undisclosed), Manuel Margot: 10-Day IL (elbow), Shane McClanahan: 60-Day IL (forearm), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Yankees: Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 10-Day IL (concussion), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.