Yankees come into matchup against the Rays on losing streak

By The Associated Press
 
Tampa Bay Rays (66-44, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (55-52, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Wednesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Shane McClanahan (11-1, 3.00 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 118 strikeouts); Yankees: Gerrit Cole (9-2, 2.64 ERA, 1.05 WHIP, 149 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Yankees -113, Rays -107; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees aim to end a three-game slide when they take on the Tampa Bay Rays.

New York has gone 32-26 at home and 55-52 overall. The Yankees have a 35-13 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Tampa Bay has a 29-25 record on the road and a 66-44 record overall. The Rays are 33-14 in games when they did not give up a home run.

The teams meet Wednesday for the 10th time this season. The Rays lead the season series 6-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads the Yankees with 20 home runs while slugging .672. Harrison Bader is 10-for-29 with two doubles and two RBI over the last 10 games.

Wander Franco has 23 doubles, five triples and 13 home runs while hitting .267 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 13-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .221 batting average, 4.39 ERA, outscored by six runs

Rays: 6-4, .220 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored by two runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.