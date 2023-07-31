Rays visit the Yankees to open 3-game series

Relatives and mourners carry the casket of a victim who was killed in Sunday's suicide bomber attack in the Bajur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan, Monday, July 31, 2023. Pakistan held funerals on Monday for victims of a massive suicide bombing that targeted a rally of a pro-Taliban cleric the previous day. (AP Photo/Mohammad Sajjad)
Pakistan suicide bombing
FILE - Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the Republican Party of Iowa's 2023 Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa, Friday, July 28, 2023. With less than a month to go until the first 2024 Republican presidential debate, seven candidates say they have met the qualifications for a podium slot. Trump has already indicated he is likely to skip the debate and hold a competing event instead. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall, File)
GOP presidential debate
FILE - Hong Kong born U.S. singer CoCo Lee poses on the red carpet at the 53rd Golden Horse Awards in Taipei, Taiwan, Saturday, Nov. 26, 2016. Fans of singer and songwriter Coco Lee, who was known for her powerful voice and live performances, were gathering with flowers to pay their respects to their idol at her funeral in Hong Kong on Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Billy Dai, File)
Fans pay tribute to Coco Lee
In this image taken from video provided by the Burbank Police Department, a bear sits in a jacuzzi in the city of Burbank, Calif., on Friday, July 28, 2023. Burbank Police said the officers were responding to a sighting of the bear in the area when they found it enjoying a short dip at the residence in the city’s Paseo Redondo block. The bear afterward climbed over a wall and headed to a tree behind the home, police said in a statement Friday. (Burbank Police Department via AP)
Bear refreshes in a Burbank pool
Colombia players celebrate after Manuela Vanegas scoried her side's second goal during the Women's World Cup Group H soccer match between Germany and Colombia at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 30, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Women’s World Cup big moments

Rays visit the Yankees to open 3-game series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Tampa Bay Rays (64-44, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (55-50, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (5-7, 4.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a three-game series.

Other news
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Orioles score 7 runs in 1st inning, pound the Yankees 9-3 to stay 1 1/2 games up in AL East
Atlanta Braves' Marcell Ozuna reacts after hitting a home run during the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Milwaukee Brewers, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland)
Olson drives in 5 runs as Braves sweep Brewers 8-6
New York Yankees' Aaron Judge, right, is greeted near home plate by Kyle Higashioka (66) after scoring them on a two-run home run off Baltimore Orioles starting pitcher Tyler Wells during the third inning of a baseball game, Saturday, July 29, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Aaron Judge has a homer and 3 hits in his 2nd game back to help the Yankees top the Orioles 8-3

New York has gone 32-24 in home games and 55-50 overall. The Yankees are 35-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay is 64-44 overall and 27-25 in road games. The Rays have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Rays lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 20 home runs while slugging .685. Gleyber Torres is 8-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes ranks second on the Rays with 35 extra base hits (15 doubles and 20 home runs). Brandon Lowe is 12-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.