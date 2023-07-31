Rays visit the Yankees to open 3-game series

Tampa Bay Rays (64-44, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (55-50, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Monday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Tyler Glasnow (4-3, 3.36 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 88 strikeouts); Yankees: Domingo German (5-7, 4.77 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 110 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees host the Tampa Bay Rays to begin a three-game series.

New York has gone 32-24 in home games and 55-50 overall. The Yankees are 35-12 in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Tampa Bay is 64-44 overall and 27-25 in road games. The Rays have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .255.

The teams meet Monday for the eighth time this season. The Rays lead the season series 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Judge leads New York with 20 home runs while slugging .685. Gleyber Torres is 8-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Isaac Paredes ranks second on the Rays with 35 extra base hits (15 doubles and 20 home runs). Brandon Lowe is 12-for-36 with a double, three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .220 batting average, 4.70 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 4-6, .232 batting average, 4.75 ERA, outscored by 14 runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.