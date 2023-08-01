Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees meet in game 2 of series

Tampa Bay Rays (65-44, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (55-51, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (11-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -117, Yankees -102; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Yankees.

New York is 55-51 overall and 32-25 in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 28-25 record in road games and a 65-44 record overall. The Rays have a 36-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Rays are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 14 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 8-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .318 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.