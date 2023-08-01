Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees meet in game 2 of series

FILE - Angus Cloud, a cast member in the HBO drama series "Euphoria," poses at the premiere of the series at the ArcLight Hollywood, Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. Cloud, the actor who starred as the drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill on the HBO series "Euphoria," has died. He was 25. Cloud's publicist, Cait Bailey, said McCloud died Monday at his family home in Oakland, California. No cause of death was given. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
‘Euphoria’ star Angus Cloud dead at 25
A partially completed "X" sign rests atop the company headquarters, formerly known as Twitter, in downtown San Francisco, on Friday, July 28, 2023. San Francisco has launched an investigation into the sign as city officials say replacing letters or symbols on buildings, or erecting a sign on top of one, requires a permit. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
‘X’ sign removed from Twitter’s headquarters
FILE - Actor Paul Reubens portraying Pee-wee Herman poses for a portrait while promoting "The Pee-wee Herman Show" live stage play, Monday, Dec. 7, 2009, in Los Angeles. Reubens died Sunday night after a six-year struggle with cancer that he did not make public, his publicist said in a statement. (AP Photo/Danny Moloshok, File)
Pee-wee Herman actor Paul Reubens dies
U.S. team sing their national anthem ahead of play in the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland)
USWNT needs to win or draw to survive
FILE - President Joe Biden greats a group of Thunderbird pilots after arriving at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colo., Wednesday, May 31, 2023. Biden has decided to keep U.S. Space Command headquarters in Colorado, overturning a last-ditch decision by the Trump administration to move it to Alabama and ending months of politically fueled debate, according to senior U.S. officials. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)
Biden to keep Space Command in Colorado

Tampa Bay Rays and New York Yankees meet in game 2 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Tampa Bay Rays (65-44, second in the AL East) vs. New York Yankees (55-51, fifth in the AL East)

New York; Tuesday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Zach Eflin (11-6, 3.64 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 116 strikeouts); Yankees: Carlos Rodon (1-3, 5.75 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Rays -117, Yankees -102; over/under is 8 runs

Other news
Tampa Bay Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches during the first inning of a baseball game against the New York Yankees, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Rays hit 4 home runs and Glasnow throws a gem in 5-1 win over the Yankees
New York Yankees' Domingo German pitches during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays, Monday, July 31, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Germán scratched from scheduled start because of discomfort but pitches in relief for Yankees
Baltimore Orioles' Adam Frazier celebrates after hitting a three-run home run against the New York Yankees in the first inning of a baseball game Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Baltimore. (AP Photo/Gail Burton)
Orioles score 7 runs in 1st inning, pound the Yankees 9-3 to stay 1 1/2 games up in AL East

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays bring a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the New York Yankees.

New York is 55-51 overall and 32-25 in home games. Yankees pitchers have a collective 3.92 ERA, which ranks seventh in the AL.

Tampa Bay has a 28-25 record in road games and a 65-44 record overall. The Rays have a 36-9 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The teams meet Tuesday for the ninth time this season. The Rays are up 5-3 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gleyber Torres has 14 doubles, two triples and 16 home runs for the Yankees. Giancarlo Stanton is 8-for-39 with three home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Yandy Diaz has 21 doubles, 14 home runs and 51 RBI while hitting .318 for the Rays. Brandon Lowe is 12-for-36 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Yankees: 5-5, .223 batting average, 4.65 ERA, outscored by seven runs

Rays: 5-5, .226 batting average, 4.30 ERA, outscored by six runs

INJURIES: Yankees: Jose Trevino: 10-Day IL (wrist), Josh Donaldson: 60-Day IL (calf), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Jonathan Loaisiga: 60-Day IL (elbow), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Rays: Zach Eflin: day-to-day (knee), Taylor Walls: 10-Day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-Day IL (knee), Josh Fleming: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rasmussen: 60-Day IL (flexor), Garrett Cleavinger: 60-Day IL (knee), Jeffrey Springs: 60-Day IL (elbow), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Andrew Kittredge: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.