Blue Jays host the Yankees on home winning streak

New York Yankees (79-77, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-69, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Tuesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Michael King (4-7, 2.66 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 121 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.29 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 232 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -160, Yankees +137; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays host the New York Yankees aiming to extend a three-game home winning streak.

Toronto has a 41-34 record at home and an 87-69 record overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .415 slugging percentage to rank eighth in the AL.

New York has a 37-38 record in road games and a 79-77 record overall. The Yankees have the sixth-ranked team ERA in the AL at 3.97.

The teams meet Tuesday for the 11th time this season. The season series is tied 5-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bo Bichette has 28 doubles, two triples, 20 home runs and 71 RBI for the Blue Jays. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is 11-for-35 with five home runs over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 25 home runs, 64 walks and 66 RBI while hitting .272 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-33 with three doubles, four home runs and 13 RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .214 batting average, 3.32 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.94 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Brandon Belt: 10-Day IL (back), Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.