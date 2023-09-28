Yankees try to keep win streak alive against the Blue Jays

New York Yankees (81-77, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-71, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Thursday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Luke Weaver (3-5, 6.47 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 103 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (15-8, 3.74 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -186, Yankees +157; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees will look to keep a three-game win streak alive when they take on the Toronto Blue Jays.

Toronto has an 87-71 record overall and a 41-36 record in home games. The Blue Jays have the sixth-ranked team batting average in the AL at .254.

New York has a 39-38 record in road games and an 81-77 record overall. The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team slugging percentage in the AL at .398.

The teams meet Thursday for the 13th time this season. The Yankees lead the season series 7-5.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. leads the Blue Jays with 26 home runs while slugging .443. Bo Bichette is 11-for-44 with two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 28 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs while hitting .272 for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 14-for-34 with three doubles and five home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 6-4, .207 batting average, 3.22 ERA, outscored opponents by 10 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .229 batting average, 3.03 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.