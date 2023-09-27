Yankees meet the Blue Jays with 1-0 series lead

New York Yankees (80-77, fourth in the AL East) vs. Toronto Blue Jays (87-70, third in the AL East)

Toronto; Wednesday, 7:07 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Gerrit Cole (14-4, 2.75 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 217 strikeouts); Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.58 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 174 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Blue Jays -110, Yankees -110; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The New York Yankees meet the Toronto Blue Jays leading the series 1-0.

Toronto is 41-35 at home and 87-70 overall. Blue Jays hitters have a collective .328 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the AL.

New York has gone 38-38 in road games and 80-77 overall. The Yankees have gone 53-15 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Wednesday’s game is the 12th time these teams meet this season. The Yankees have a 6-5 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has 28 doubles, 26 home runs and 94 RBI for the Blue Jays. Bo Bichette is 11-for-43 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Gleyber Torres has 28 doubles, two triples and 25 home runs for the Yankees. Aaron Judge is 13-for-33 with three doubles and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Jays: 7-3, .213 batting average, 2.64 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Yankees: 6-4, .233 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Blue Jays: Danny Jansen: 10-Day IL (finger), Hagen Danner: 60-Day IL (oblique), Otto Lopez: 60-Day IL (oblique), Adam Cimber: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Yankees: Tommy Kahnle: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wandy Peralta: 15-Day IL (tricep), Anthony Misiewicz: 7-Day IL (head), Nestor Cortes Jr.: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Anthony Rizzo: 60-Day IL (concussion), Jonathan Loaisiga: 15-Day IL (elbow), Jasson Dominguez: 10-Day IL (elbow), Luis Severino: 15-Day IL (side), Albert Abreu: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Keynan Middleton: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Billy McKinney: 10-Day IL (back), Jose Trevino: 60-Day IL (wrist), Ryan Weber: 60-Day IL (forearm), Lou Trivino: 60-Day IL (elbow), Frankie Montas: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luis Gil: 60-Day IL (elbow), Scott Effross: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.