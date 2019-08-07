FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends an event for marking Statehood Day in Mykhailivska Square in Kyiv, Friday, July 28, 2023. (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

New Zealand cuts benchmark interest rate to lowest-ever 1%

By NICK PERRY
 
Share

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand’s central bank cut its benchmark interest rate to an all-time low of 1% on Wednesday as it forecast tougher economic conditions ahead.

The cut of half a percentage point by the Reserve Bank was a surprise, with most economists forecasting a rate cut of 0.25%.

Most indicators show the economy remains relatively buoyant, but the bank said it had concerns about global trade. The comments came at a time that the U.S. and China are engaged in a trade war and many other central banks are cutting rates.

New Zealand’s economy relies on the country selling agricultural goods abroad, in particular milk powder to China, and on tourism. The bank said that the end of a boom in house prices and low business confidence was also suppressing domestic demand.

Other news
President Joe Biden’s son Hunter Biden arrives for a court appearance, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Democrats claim the GOP is withholding evidence contradicting claims in Hunter Biden probe
Ida Cartlidge, who lived in a mobile home park that was destroyed by a deadly tornado, talks about her experience in their room in the Rolling Fork Motel, where they are now living, in Rolling Fork, Miss., Tuesday, May 9, 2023. “It sounded like a real loud train coming through,” Cartlidge said. “And I could feel the wind, it was so powerful you couldn’t even breathe while you were in the air. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
‘We were in the air.’ Mississippi family recounts surviving tornado that tore mobile home apart
FILE - A woman walks near an uprooted tree, a flipped vehicle and debris from homes damaged by a tornado, March 27, 2023, in Rolling Fork, Miss. While the dangers of tornadoes to mobile homes have long been known, and there are ways to mitigate the risk, the percentage of total tornado deaths that happen in mobile homes has been increasing. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
Homes that become deadly: Tornadoes kill disproportionately more in mobile homes, AP analysis finds

Bank Governor Adrian Orr said economic growth had slowed over the past year while economic headwinds were rising. He said employment and inflation would likely fall without additional monetary stimulus.

“Our actions today demonstrate our ongoing commitment to ensure inflation increases back to the midpoint of the target, and that employment remains near its maximum sustainable level,” Orr told reporters.

The New Zealand dollar fell by about 2% on the news and was trading at around 64 U.S. cents.

The cut came just a day after Statistics New Zealand announced the country’s unemployment rate had fallen to an 11-year low of 3.9% while wages had risen by the most in a single quarter since 2008.

GDP growth also remains a relative healthy 2.5%.

While Orr warned of trouble ahead, he also said the country was in a “great position” and that monetary and fiscal policies were working well.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said Tuesday that the government’s economic plan was delivering jobs and higher wages for New Zealanders and that the country was transitioning to more productive and sustainable growth.

But opposition finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said Wednesday the government had been too focused on spreading wealth without introducing policies to grow the economy. He said the rate cut was a “dramatic warning.”