New Zealand wins toss, bowls in 3rd ODI against India

MOUNT MAUNGANUI, New Zealand (AP) — New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to bowl Tuesday in the third one-day international against India at Bay Oval.

Williamson missed the first two matches of the series with a shoulder injury. In his absence New Zealand won the first match by four wickets and the second by 22 runs to take an unassailable lead in the three-match series.

Williamson’s return displaced Tom Blundell from New Zealand’s top order, while Mitchell Santner has overcome a stomach virus to replace Mark Chapman.

India made only one change, selecting Manish Pandey in place of Kedar Jadhav.

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham (captain), Colin de Grandhomme, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Kyle Jamieson, Hamish Bennett.

India: Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Virat Kohli (captain), Shreyas Iyer, K.L. Rahul, Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Navdeep Saini, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Umpires: Langton Rusere, Zimbabwe, and Chris Brown, New Zealand.

TV umpire: Bruce Oxenford, Australia. Match referee: Chris Broad, England.

More AP cricket: https://apnews.com/Cricket and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports