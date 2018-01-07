FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

Newkirk, Saint Joseph’s beat St. Bonaventure 83-78

 
Share

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Senior Shavar Newkirk had his second career double-double and James Demery scored 24 points to help Saint Joseph’s beat St. Bonaventure 85-78 on Friday night, snapping a seven-game skid against the Bonnies.

Newkirk, a guard who had surgery on Feb. 10 to repair a torn ACL, finished with 23 points, a career-high 10 rebounds, five assists and a career-best five steals. He tied career highs with 11 free throws on 14 attempts. Pierfrancesco Oliva added nine points, eight rebounds and a career-best eight assists for St. Joe’s (7-7, 2-1 Atlantic 10).

The Hawks led by as many as 17 points in the second half before Izaiah Brockington hit back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 13-2 run that pulled St. Bonaventure (11-4, 1-2) within six points midway through the period. Demery converted a 3-point play to push the lead to 79-71 with about 3½ minute to go and St. Joe’s, despite missing its last four field-goal attempts, made 5-of-6 free throws in the final 26 seconds to seal it.

Jaylen Adams had 19 points, six rebounds and seven assists for the Bonnies. Courtney Stockard added career-high 17 points and Brockington scored 16.