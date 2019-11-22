U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Neymar returns as PSG warms up for Madrid by beating Lille

 
PARIS (AP) — Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar returned from injury to help the side stretch its French league lead with a routine 2-0 win over Lille on Friday.

First-half goals from Mauro Icardi and Angel di Maria were enough for PSG to open an 11-point gap ahead of the rest of the 14th round. Perhaps more importantly, Neymar played for the first time since Oct. 5 and declared himself fit for the trip on Tuesday to Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Icardi opened the scoring in the 17th minute when di Maria sent through Idrissa Gueye, who crossed for the Argentine’s sixth goal of the season.

Lille goalkeeper Mike Maignan made a fine save to deny Gueye just afterward, before Neymar showed his skill by eluding two defenders with a clever trick before sending the ball to di Maria.

Julian Draxler set up di Maria for PSG’s second goal in the 31st and should have scored himself after the break when he fired over with only Maignan to beat.

Neymar came off for Kylian Mbappé around the hour mark, and the 20-year-old France star was involved straight away, forcing a save from Maignan at his near post.

Loïc Remy came closest for Lille after a di Maria mistake in the 75th. The visitors dropped to seventh after their third consecutive league defeat.

