NFL defensive line prospect Jeffery Simmons tears ACL

 
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi State defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons tore the ACL in his left knee while working out in Florida last weekend.

The 6-foot-4, 300-pound Simmons, a potential first-round pick in April’s NFL draft, released a statement on Twitter on Tuesday. He said he was going through position drills while training in Boca Raton, Florida when the injury occurred.

He said he will have surgery early next week.

Simmons recently earned third-team AP All-America honors after finishing his junior season with 63 tackles, including 17 for a loss. He also had seven quarterback hurries.

Simmons was arrested before he came to Mississippi State in 2016 following a fight in which he was caught on video standing over a woman and punching her. He eventually was found guilty of malicious mischief and pleaded no contest to a simple assault charge.

