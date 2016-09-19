Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
NFL fines Titans’ owners over structure of team’s ownership

 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk says the NFL fined the team’s owners for not conforming to the league’s majority ownership rules.

Strunk confirmed to The Tennessean after the Titans’ 16-15 win in Detroit that the NFL levied the fine when she took over as controlling owner for her sister, Susie Adams Smith, in March 2015. The six-figure fine was reported by CBSSports.com.

She and her sister each own 33 percent of the franchise founded by their father, the late Bud Adams. The remaining third is split among other family members.

Strunk told The Tennessean, “We don’t think there’s anything wrong with our structure, so that’s where we differ.”

The NFL declined to comment on the fine Monday.

