NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Week 4
|Sunday
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at DALLAS COWBOYS — NEW ENGLAND: QB Will Grier, WR Kayshon Boutte, OT Tyrone Wheatley, Jr., CB Jonathan Jones, OG Cole Strange. DALLAS: WR Jalen Brooks, DE Viliami Fehoko, TE Peyton Hendershot, QB Trey Lance, S Israel Mukuamu, CB Eric Scott, OT Tyron Smith.
ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA: TE Elijah Higgins, RB Keaontay Ingram, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, OG Ilm Manning, OT Carter O’Donnell, CB Starling Thomas, LB Josh Woods. SAN FRANCISCO: QB Brandon Allen, CB Anthony Brown, DT Kalia Davis, LB Jalen Graham, WR Jauan Jennings, RB Elijah Mitchell, OG Nick Zakelj.