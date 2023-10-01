NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report.
|Thursday
DETROIT LIONS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — DETROIT: RB Zonovan Knight, FB Jason Cabinda, G Halapoulivaati Vaitai, DT Brodric Martin, CB Emmanuel Moseley, S Kerby Joseph. GREEN BAY: WR Malik Heath, OT Elgton Jenkins, LB De’Vondre Campbell, LB Brenton Cox Jr., CB Jaire Alexander, S Zayne Anderson, S Anthony Johnson Jr..
|Sunday
ARIZONA CARDINALS at SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — ARIZONA:
ATALANTA FALCONS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — ATLANTA: WR Josh Ali, DE Joe Gaziano, OG Jovaughn Gwyn, DT Albert Huggins, CB Clark Phillips, QB Logan Woodside. JACKSONVILLE: WR Jamal Agnew, WR Elijah Cooks, S Antonio Johnson, WR Zay Jones, LB Devin Lloyd.