NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Week 6 Thursday

DENVER BRONCOS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — DENVER: OUT: DT D.J. Jones (knee), LB Baron Browning (knee), LB Frank Clark (illness). QUESTIONABLE: TE Greg Dulcich (hamstring). FULL: C Lloyd Cushenberry (quadricep), NT Mike Purcell (ribs), FS Justin Simmons (hip), RB Javonte Williams (quadricep), LB Justin Strnad (back). KANSAS CITY: QUESTIONABLE: TE Travis Kelce (ankle), DE George Karlaftis (hamstring), P Tommy Townsend (left knee). FULL: LB Nick Bolton (ankle), DT Matt Dickerson (knee), DE Michael Danna (rib), CB Trent McDuffie (quadricep), cB L’Jarius Sneed (knee), WR Kadarius Toney (toe), LB Drue Tranquill (knee).

Sunday

ARIZONA CARDINALS at LOS ANGELES RAMS — ARIZONA: No Data Reported. LOS ANGELES RAMS: No Data Reported.

BALTIMORE RAVENS at TENNESSEE TITANS — BALTIMORE: OLB Jadeveon Clowney (illness), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), S Geno Stone (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), OT Patrick Mekari (illnes/chest), OT Morgan Moses (shoulder). FULL: RB Keaton Mitchell (shoulder). TENNESSEE: DNP: WR Treylon Burks (knee), LB Luke Gifford (hamstring), CB Elijah Molden (hamstring), DT Jeffery Simmons (shoulder), DT Teair Tart (toe). LIMITED: LB Azeez Al-Shaair (neck), C Aaron Brewer (neck), RB Derrick Henry (NIR-resting player), WR DeAndre Hopkins (NIR-resting player).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — CAROLINA: DNP: OLB Justin Houston (NIR-resting player), RB Miles Sanders (shoulder), FS Xavier Woods (hamstring), G Chandler Zavala (neck), WR Adam Thielen (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: OT Taylor Moton (knee), G Calvin Throckmorton (calf) G Austin Corbett (knee), TE Stephen Sullivan (hip), LB Brian Burns (ankle), DT Derrick Brown (knee/ankle). FULL: CB Donte Jackson (shoulder). MIAMI: DNP: CB Xavien Howard (NIR-resting player), FB Alec Ingold (foot), OL Connor Williams (groin). LIMITED: WR Braxton Berrios (knee), WR Tyreek Hill (NIR-resting player), G Robert Jones (knee), RB Raheem Mostert (NIR-resting player), DB Nik Needham (achilles), LB Jaelan Phillips (oblique), RB Jeff Wilson (ribs/finger).

DETROIT LIONS at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — DETROIT: DNP: CB Brian Branch (ankle), RB Jahmyr Gibbs (hamstring), G Jonah Jackson (ankle), RB Bam Knight (shoulder), TE James Mitchell (hamstring), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee). LIMITED: OT Taylor Decker (ankle), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (abdomen). FULL: DB Khalil Dorsey (illness), C Frank Ragnow (NIR-resting player/toe). TAMPA BAY: DNP: WR Mike Evans (hamstring). LIMITED: OT Luke Goedeke (calf). FULL: DB Jamel Dean (neck/shoulder), LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), DT Calijah Kancey (calf), FS Ryan Neal (concussion), LB Anthony Nelson (concussion), CB Derrek Pitts (hamstring), LB Devin White (foot).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at JACKSOVILLE JAGUARS — INDIANAPOLIS: DNP: TE Mo Alie-Cox (concussion), T Braden Smith (foot/wrist). FULL: LB Shaquille Leonard (groin), DE Kwity Paye (concussion), T Bernhard Raimann (concussion). JACKSONVILE: DNP: WR Zay Jones (knee), OT Walker Little (knee). LIMITED: CB Christian Braswell (hamstring), LB Devin Lloyd (thumb). FULL: OT Cam Robinson (elbow), LB Dawuane Smoot (achilles).

MINNESOTA VIKINGS at CHICAGO BEARS — MINNESOTA: LIMITED: WR Jordan Addison (ankle), LB Marcus Davenport (elbow), CB Akayleb Evans (knee). FULL: S Lewis Cine (hamstring), RB Kene Nwangwu (back). CHICAGO: DNP: RB Khalil Herbert (ankle), RB Travis Homer (hamstring), OL Lucas Patrick (concussion), RB Roschon Johnson (concussion), WR Equanimeous St. Brown (hamstring). LIMITED: DB Kyler Gordon (hand), DB Eddie Jackson (foot), TE Cole Kmet (hamstring), DB Jaylon Johnson (hamstring), CB Terell Smith (ankle).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — NEW ENGLAND: DNP: WR Demario Douglas (concussion), LB Matthew Judon (elbow), WR Juju Smith-Schuster (concussion). LIMITED: DL Christian Barmore (knee), OT Trent Brown (chest), DB Cody Davis (knee), DL Trey Flowers (foot), DL Davon Godchaux (ankle), CB Jonathan Jones (ankle), OL Mike Onwenu (ankle), OL Riley Reiff (knee), G Cole Strange (knee), LB Josh Uche (knee), CB Shaun Wade (shoulder). LAS VEGAS: DNP: WR Devante Adams (shoulder), CB Nate Hobbs (ankle). LIMITED: CB Jakorian Bennett (shoulder), DE Maxx Crosby (knee), S Marcus Epps (knee), CB David Long Jr. (ankle), WR Jakobi Meyers (wrist), WR Tre Tucker (knee). FULL: DE Malcolm Koonce (knee), CB Amik Robertson (knee).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at HOUSTON TEXANS — NEW ORLEANS: DNP: S J.T. Gray (hamstring), TE Juwan Johnson (calf), CB Lonnie Johnson (hamstring), FB Adam Prentice (knee), T Landon Young (hip). LIMITED: TE Jimmy Graham (NIR-resting player), T James Hurst (foot), DE Cameron Jordan (back), WR Chris Olave (toe), T Ryan Ramczyk (NIR-resting player). FULL: QB Derek Carr (right shoulder), S Marcus Maye (NIR-return from suspension). HOUSTON: DNP: WR Tank Dell (concussion), DT Maliek Collins (abdomen), CB Shaquill Griffin (calf), OT Laremy Tunsil (knee), WR Robert Woods (ribs). LIMITED: LB Blake Cashman (wrist), OT George Fant (hip/shoulder), LB Christian Harris (concussion), G Shaq Mason (ankle). FULL: WR Noah Brown (groin), OT Tytus Howard (hand), OT Josh Jones (hand), MLB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand).

NEW YORK GIANTS at BUFFALO BILLS — NEW YORK GIANTS: DNP: QB Daniel Jones (neck), LB Micah McFadden (ankle), DE Azeez Ojulari (ankle), WR Wan’Dale Robinson (knee), C John Michael Schmitz (shoulder), OT Andrew Thomas (hamstring), TE Darren Waller (groin). LIMITED: CB Deonte Banks (ankle), RB Saquon Barkley (ankle), RB Gary Brightwell (ankle), CB Cordale Flott (ankle), G Shane Lemieux (groin), G Marcus McKethan (knee). BUFFALO: DNP: CB Dane Jackson (foot). LIMITED: TE Dalton Kincaid (concussion), TE Dawson Knox (wrist), DE Greg Rousseau (foot). FULL: CB Christian Benford (shoulder), LB Baylon Spector (hamstring).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at NEW YORK JETS — PHLADELPHIA: DNP: S Justin Evans (knee), CB Darius Slay (knee), DT Marlon Tuipulotu (triceps). LIMITED: S Sydney Brown (hamstring), DT Fletcher Cox (back), LB Nakobe Dean (foot), TE Jack Stoll (shoulder). FULL: RB Rashaad Penny (illness). NEW YORK JETS: DNP: FB Nick Bawden (calf), CB Brandin Echols (hamstring), CB Justin Hardee (hamstring). LIMITED: T Mekhi Becton (knee), CB D.J. Reed (concussion), T Billy Turner (toe). FULL: DE Micheal Clemons (ankle), C Joe Tippmann (knee).

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — SAN FRANCISCO: No Data Reported. CLEVELAND: No Data Reported.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — SEATTLE: No Data Reported. CINCINNATI: DNP: CB Chidobe Awuzie (back), LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee), LB Devin Harper (hamstring). LIMITED: WR Tee Higgins (ribs).

WASHINGTON COMMANDERS at ATLANTA FALCONS — WASHINGTON: DNP: TE Curtis Hodges (illness), CB Christian Holmes (hamstring). FULL: T Charles Leno (finger), DE Efe Obada (knee), WR Curtis Samuel (finger). ATLANTA: DNP: DE Calais Campbell (NIR-resting player). LIMITED: LB Bud Dupree (wrist), T Kaleb McGary (knee), TE Jonnu Smith (ankle).

