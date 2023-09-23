NFL Injury Report

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League injury report, as provided by the league (OUT: Player will not play; DOUBTFUL: Player is unlikely to play; QUESTIONABLE: Player is not certain to play; DNP: did not practice; LIMITED: limited participation; FULL: Full participation):

Week 3 Sunday

ATLANTA FALCONS at DETROIT LIONS — ATLANTA: QUESTIONABLE: CB Jeff Okudah (foot), RB Cordarelle Patterson (thigh). DETROIT: OUT: OT Taylor Decker (ankle), FS Kerby Joseph (hip), DB Emmanuel Moseley (knee/hamstring), G Halapoulivaati Vaitai (knee). DOUBTFUL: RB David Montgomery (thigh). QUESTIONABLE: WR Josh Reynolds (groin), WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (toe). FULL: C Frank Ragnow (NIR-resting player/toe).

BUFFALO BILLS at WASHINGTON COMMANDERS — BUFFALO: No players listed. WASHINGTON: OUT: TE Logan Thomas (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: S Kamren Curl (illness), WR Curtis Samuel (illness, hip).

CAROLINA PANTHERS at SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — CAROLINA: OUT: QB Bryce Young (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: OLB Justin Houston (calf). SEATTLE: OUT: CB Coby Bryant (toe), T Charles Cross (toe). DOUBTFUL: TE Will Dissly (shoulder), CB Tariq Woolen (chest). QUESTIONABLE: S Jamal Adams (knee), RB DeeJay Dallas (illness), S Quandre Diggs (hamstring), G Phil Haynes (calf), S Julian Love (hamstring), WR DK Metcalf (ribs), DT Jarran Reed (groin).

CHICAGO BEARS at KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — CHICAGO: OUT: DL Khalid Kareem (hip). DOUBTFUL: FS Eddie Jackson (foot). QUESTIONABLE: OL Nate Davis (NIR-personal). KANSAS CITY: OUT: LB Nick Bolton (ankle), WR Richie James (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Isiah Pacheco (hamstring), LB Willie Gay Jr. (quadricep), WR Kadarius Toney (toe).

DALLAS COWBOYS at ARIZONA CARDINALS — DALLAS: OUT: CB Trevon Diggs (knee). QUESTIONABLE: G Zack Martin (ankle), C Tyler Bladasz (hamstring). ARIZONA: OUT: DE Carlos Watkins (biceps), LB Josh Woods (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: DT Leki Fotu (shoulder).

DENVER BRONCOS at MIAMI DOLPHINS — DENVER: OUT: LB Frank Clark (hip), FS Justin Simmons (hip). QUESTIONABLE: Mike Purcell (ankle). MIAMI: DOUBTFUL: RB Salvon Ahmed (groin). QUESTIONABLE: OT Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee), DB Elijah Campbell (knee), DT Raekwon Davis (wrist), TE Julian Hill (ankle) TE Tyler Kroft (back), LB Jaelan Phillips (back), WR Jaylen Waddle (concussion).

HOUSTON TEXANS at JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — HOUSTON: OUT: LB Denzel Perryman (hand/wrist), S Jalen Pitre (chest), CB Tavierre Thomas (hand), CB Derek Stingley Jr. (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: OT Laremy Tunsil (knee). JACKSONVILLE: OUT: WR Zay Jones (knee), DB Antonio Johnson (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Josh Allen (shoulder), DB Andrew Wingard (shoulder), DT Foley Fatukasi (shoulder).

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS at BALTIMORE RAVENS — INDIANAPOLIS: OUT: C Ryan Kelly (concussion), QB Anthony Richardson (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: CB Dallis Flowers (ankle), CB Kenny Moore II (knee), G Quenton Nelson (toe). BALTIMORE: OUT: WR Odell Beckham Jr. (ankle), RB Justice Hill (foot), CB Marlon Humphrey (foot), C Tyler Linderbaum (ankle), LB Odafe Oweh (ankle), OT Ronnie Stanley (knee), FS Marcus Williams (pectoral).

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS at MINNESOTA VIKINGS — LOS ANGELES CHARGERS: OUT RB Austin Ekeler (ankle), MLB Eric Kendricks (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: LB Joey Bosa (hamstring), LB Daiyan Henley (hamstring), LB Chris Rumph II (hamstring), DL Christopher Hinton (back). MINNESOTA: OUT: OLB Marcus Davenport (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: C Garrett Bradbury (back).

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS at NEW YORK JETS — NEW ENGLAND: QUESTIONABL: DT Christian Barmore (knee), DB Jonathan Jones (ankle), G Mike Onwenu (ankle), G Sidy Sow (concussion), G Cole Strange (knee). NEW YORK JETS: OUT: S Tony Adams (hamstring), OL Wes Schweitzer (concussion). QUESTIONABLE: T Duane Brown (shoulder/hip), DL John Franklin-Myers (hip), K Greg Zuerlein (groin).

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS at GREEN BAY PACKERS — NEW ORLEANS: OUT: RB Jamaal Williams (hamstring). DOUBTFUL: TE Foster Moreau (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: S Ugo Amdi (knee), CB Paulson Adebo (hamstring). GREEN BAY: OUT: S Zayne Anderson (hamstring), G Elgton Jenkins (knee). QUESTIONABLE: RB Aaron Jones (hamstring), LB Lukas Van Ness (elbow), WR Christian Watson (hamstring), T David Bakhtiari (NIR-resting player/knee), C Jaire Alexander (back).

PITTSBURGH STEELERS at LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — PITTSBURGH: OUT: WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion). LAS VEGAS: QUESTIONABLE: DE Tyee Wilson (illness).

TENNESSEE TITANS at CLEVELAND BROWNS — TENNESSEE: OUT: G Peter Skoronski (abdomen), WR Kearis Jackson (ankle). QUESTIONABLE: CB Anthony Kendall (hip), DT Denico Autry (foot/groin), WR DeAndre Hopkins (ankle). CLEVELAND: OUT: CB Greg Newsome II (elbow). QUESTIONABLE: OT James Hudson (ankle).

Monday

LOS ANGELES RAMS at CINCINNATI BENGALS — LOS ANGELES RAMS: QUESTIONABLE: WR Puka Nacua (Oblique). FULL: DB Cobie Durant (groin), OL Brian Allen (illness), OL Joe Noteboom (shoulder), DE Jonah Williams (back). CINCINNATI: DOUBTFUL: TE Irv Smith (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: QB Joe Burrow (calf). DNP: LB Akeem Davis-Gaither (knee). LIMITED: CB Chidobe Awuzie (NIR-rest). FULL: S Tycen Anderson (calf), S Nick Scott (concussion), DE Joseph Ossai (ankle).

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES at TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — PHILADELPHIA: OUT: RB Boston Scott (concussion), WR Quez Watkins (hamstring). FULL: S Terrell Edmunds (illness), S Reed Blankenship (ribs), CB James Bradberry (concussion), DT Fletcher Cox (ribs), LB Zach Cunningham (ribs), DT Jordan Davis (ankle), RB Kenneth Gainwell (ribs), WR DeVonta Smith (hamstring, thigh), TE Jack Stoll (ankle), DE Josh Sweat (toe). TAMPA BAY: OUT: LB SirVocea Dennis (hamstring), DT Calijah Kancey (calf). QUESTIONABLE: CB Carlton Davis (toe), DT Vita Vea (pectoral), G Cody Mauch (back), LB Devin White (groin). DNP: OLB LaVonte David (NIR-rest), WR Mike Evans (NIR-rest). FULL: S Ryan Neal (ribs, knee).

<