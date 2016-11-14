NFL Today, Week 10

SCOREBOARD

Monday, Nov. 14

Cincinnati at New York Giants, 8:30 p.m. ET. The Bengals (3-4-1) play their second game at MetLife Stadium this season. Cincinnati beat the Jets in the regular-season opener. The Bengals are 11-22 all-time on Monday nights. The Giants (5-3) are seeking their first four-game winning streak since 2013. They will induct two-time Super Bowl-winning coach Tom Coughlin, former general manager Ernie Accorsi and defensive end Justin Tuck into their Ring of Honor in a halftime ceremony.

___

STARS

Passing

—Ben Roethlisberger, Steelers, was 37for 46 for 408 yards and three touchdowns in Pittsburgh’s 35-30 loss to Dallas.

—Marcus Mariota, Titans, finished 19 for 26 for 295 yards and four touchdown passes in Tennessee’s 47-25 win over Green Bay.

—Dak Prescott, Cowboys, was 22 for 32 for 319 yards and two touchdowns in Dallas’ 35-30 win over Pittsburgh.

—Jameis Winston, Buccaneers, was 23 for 33 for 312 yards and two touchdown passes and an interception in Tampa Bay’s 36-10 win over Chicago.

—Kirk Cousins, Redskins, was 22 for 33 for 262 yards and two touchdowns in Washington’s 26-20 win over Minnesota.

—Aaron Rodgers, Packers, was 31 for 51 for 371 yards and two touchdown passes and two interceptions in Green Bay’s 47-25 win over Tennessee.

___

Rushing

—DeMarco Murray, Titans, had 17 carries for 123 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown. Murray added a 10-yard touchdown pass in Tennessee’s 47-25 win over Green Bay.

—Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys, had 21 carries for 114 yards and two touchdowns and added 95 yards receiving and a touchdown in Dallas’ 35-30 win over Pittsburgh.

—Ryan Mathews, Eagles, had 19 carries for 109 yards and two touchdowns in Philadelphia’s 24-15 win over Atlanta.

—Jordan Howard, Bears, had 15 carries for 100 yards in Chicago’s 36-10 loss to Tampa Bay.

—Matt Forte, Jets, had 20 carries for 98 yards in New York’s 9-6 loss to Los Angeles.

___

Receiving

—Stefon Diggs, Vikings, had 13 catches for 164 yards in Minnesota’s 26-20 loss to Washington. He is the first player in NFL history to have at least 13 catches in consecutive games.

—Davante Adams, Packers, had six catches for 156 yards in Green Bay’s 47-25 loss to Tennessee.

—Antonio Brown, Steelers, had 14 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown in Pittsburgh’s 35-30 loss to Dallas.

—Julio Jones, Falcons, had 10 catches for 135 yards in Atlanta’s 24-15 loss to Philadelphia.

—Larry Fitzgerald, Cardinals, had 12 catches for 133 yards in Arizona’s 23-20 win over San Francisco.

—Jordy Nelson, Packers, had 12 catches for 126 yards and a touchdown in Green Bay’s 47-25 loss to Tennessee.

—Tyrell Williams, Chargers, had five catches for 125 yards, including a 51-yard touchdown in San Diego’s 31-24 loss to Miami.

—Delanie Walker, Titans, had nine receptions for 124 yards and a touchdown in Tennessee’s 47-25 win over Green Bay.

—Kenny Britt, Rams, had seven catches for 109 yards in Los Angeles’ 9-6 win over the New York Jets.

___

Special Teams

—Justin Simmons and Will Parks, Broncos. Simmons blocked an extra-point attempt with 1:22 remaining in the fourth quarter and Parks returned it for the go-ahead 2-point conversion in Denver’s 25-23 win at New Orleans. It marked the first game-winning defensive 2-point conversion since the rule was adopted in 2015 and the first to give the scoring team the lead.

—Dustin Hopkins, Redskins, was 4 for 4 on field goals in Washington’s 26-20 win over Minnesota.

—Cairo Santos, Chiefs, was 4 for 4 on field goals, including a 37-yarder as time expired in Kansas City’s 20-17 win over Carolina.

—Johnny Hekker, Rams, had seven punts for 362 yards, including a 78-yarder, and four others inside the 20 in Los Angeles’ 9-6 win over New York.

___

Defense

—Kiko Alonso and Cameron Wake, Dolphins. Alonso returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to break a tie and Wake had two sacks to give Miami a 31-24 win over San Diego.

—Eric Berry, Chiefs, returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in Kansas City’s 20-17 win over Carolina.

—Kareem Jackson, Texans, returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in Houston’s 24-21 win over Jacksonville.

—Chris Conte, Buccaneers, returned an interception 20 yards for a touchdown in Tampa Bay’s 36-10 win over Chicago.

—Darian Stewart, Broncos, had two interceptions and a fumble recovery in Denver’s 25-23 win over New Orleans.

—Preston Smith, Redskins, had two sacks and an interception in Washington’s 26-20 win over Minnesota.

—Vic Beasley, Falcons, had two sacks and a forced fumble in Atlanta’s 24-15 win over Philadelphia.

—Brian Orakpo, Titans, had two sacks in Tennessee’s 47-25 win over Green Bay.

—Chandler Jones, Cardinals, had two sacks in Arizona’s 20-13 win over San Francisco.

___

STREAKS & STATS

The Kansas City Chiefs scored 17 fourth-quarter points in their 20-17 win at Carolina. The Chiefs overcame a 17-0 deficit, the second time this season Kansas City has won a game after trailing by at least 17 points (Week 1 against San Diego, 21 points). The Chiefs are the seventh team in NFL history to win at least two games in which it trailed by at least 17 points in the first nine games of a season. ... Tampa Bay quarterback Jameis Winston passed for 312 yards and two touchdowns in the Buccaneers’ 36-10 win over Chicago. Winston (22 years, 312 days) is the youngest player in NFL history to reach 40 touchdown passes (41). The previous mark was held by Drew Bledsoe at 22 years, 313 days old.

___

MILESTONES

Dallas’ Ezekiel Elliott has 1,005 rushing yards and is the third player in NFL history to rush for at least 1,000 yards in his first nine games, joining Hall of Famer Eric Dickerson (1,096) as well as Adrian Peterson (1,081). He is also the first rookie running back to have at least a 60-yard touchdown run and at least an 80-yard touchdown catch in a season since Hall of Famer Gale Sayers in 1965. ... The Saints’ Drew Brees is the third player in NFL history to reach 450 TD passes. Peyton Manning and Brett Favre are the others. ... Carolina’s Cam Newton is the first player in NFL history with at least 20,000 passing yards and at least 3,000 rushing yards in his first six seasons. ... Titans running back DeMarco Murray rushed for 123 yards, including a 75-yard touchdown, and threw a 10-yard touchdown pass. Murray is the first non-quarterback since Hall of Famer John Henry Johnson in 1960 (Dec. 11, 1960) to have at least a 75-yard touchdown run and a touchdown pass in the same game. ... Atlanta wide receiver Julio Jones had 10 catches for 135 yards in the Falcons’ 24-15 loss at Philadelphia. Jones, who was playing in his 75th game, has 475 catches, the most in NFL history by a player in his first 75 games. Jones has 7,306 receiving yards and is one of two players with at least 7,000 receiving yards in his first 75 games. Hall of Famer Lance Alworth had 7,532.

___

SIDELINED

The Minnesota Vikings lost left tackle Jake Long to a potentially season-ending Achilles tendon injury during Sunday’s 26-20 loss to the Washington Redskins. They also lost linebacker Eric Kendricks to a hip injury and cornerback Xavier Rhodes was evaluated for a concussion. ... The Chicago Bears lost the right side of their offensive line in the first half of a 36-10 loss to Tampa Bay. Guard Kyle Long left with an ankle injury and tackle Bobby Massie suffered a concussion. Defensive lineman Will Sutton left early in the third quarter with an ankle injury. ... Philadelphia cornerback Nolan Carroll left late in the first half after sustaining a concussion in the Eagles’ 24-15 win over Atlanta. Falcons cornerback Desmond Trufant, running back Tevin Coleman and tight end Jacob Tamme sat out with injuries. Eagles left guard Allen Barbre missed his second straight game. ... Kansas City cornerback Phillip Gaines left with a neck injury in the third quarter of the Chiefs’ 20-17 win over Carolina.

___

SPEAKING

—"It took me a few tries to actually time it up and make sure I could clear the center” in practice. “We just picked up on their tendencies throughout the week watching film and executed the play.” — Broncos’ Justin Simmons on his perfectly timed leap over Saints long snapper Justin Drescher to block an extra-point attempt with 1:22 remaining in the fourth quarter that Will Parks scooped up and ran 84 yards for a defensive 2-point conversion that lifted Denver to a wild 25-23 victory over the Saints.

___

