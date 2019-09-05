Nick Bosa, Dee Ford set to make 49ers debut

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

Nick Bosa, Dee Ford set to make 49ers debut

By GRANT COHN
 
Share

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers are about to see their big defensive additions in action.

Nick Bosa and Dee Ford are preparing to make their debuts when San Francisco opens the season Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Neither played during the preseason because of injuries they suffered during training camp. Ford had knee tendinitis and Bosa had a high-ankle sprain. Both defensive ends have been healthy enough to practice this week.

“It is exciting,” defensive coordinator Robert Saleh said Thursday. “We know what it looks like when the guys up front are humming. It’s going to be pretty cool.”

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands

Bosa was the second pick in the draft this year. He tore a core muscle while playing for Ohio State on Sept. 15 and missed the rest of the season. During the offseason program with the 49ers, Bosa pulled his hamstring on Day 1 and missed the rest of OTAs and minicamp. He lasted eight days during training camp until an offensive lineman fell on his leg and injured his ankle.

Bosa returned to practice this week. The 49ers are confident he will play against the Bucs and Bosa sounded upbeat Thursday in the locker room.

“Practice has felt good the past couple days. Today is probably one of the bigger tests, though. We’re putting on pads. I’m still just going day by day. I mean, I’m preparing like I’m playing, of course, but I’ve just got to be smart with it,” he said.

Ford expects to play most of the game against the Buccaneers. “If the clock is ticking, I’m out there as much as I can be unless I need a break,” he said.

Ford spent his first five NFL seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs. He recorded 13 sacks and earned his first trip to the Pro Bowl last season. The 49ers acquired him in a trade during the offseason, sending the Chiefs a 2020 second-round draft pick in return, then giving Ford a five-year, $85.5 million contract extension through 2023.

Despite Ford’s large salary and desire to play as much as possible, the 49ers could limit his role. Ford struggled to defend the run while with the Chiefs and the 49ers have several run-stuffing defensive ends, including Arik Armstead, Solomon Thomas and Ronald Blair. Ford is a pass-rush specialist, and the 49ers might use him that way.

“That D-Line is very versatile,” Saleh said. “We’re able to mix and match guys, so we can keep all of them fresh. Not just Dee Ford, not just Bosa, but all of them. It’s going to imperative for us as a coaching staff to make sure that our guys are fresh throughout the game.”

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL