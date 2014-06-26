Nigeria confident against “beatable” France

United States' Lindsey Horan celebrates her team's first US goal during the Women's World Cup Group E soccer match between the United States and the Netherlands in Wellington, New Zealand, Thursday, July 27, 2023. (AP Photo/Alysa Rubin)
USA vs. Netherlands: Horan secures 1-1 draw
FILE - Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, left, and Russian President Vladimir Putin talk prior to the Supreme State Council of the Union State Russia-Belarus meeting in Moscow, Russia, April 6, 2023. Sometime this summer, if President Vladimir Putin can be believed, Russia moved some of its short-range nuclear weapons into Belarus, closer to Ukraine and onto the doorstep of NATO’s members in Central and Eastern Europe. (Mikhail Klimentyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, File)
Russia-Ukraine war
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. McConnell went to his office for a few minutes and returned to speak with reporters. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell disoriented
FILE - Irish singer Sinead O'Connor performs on the Stravinski Hall stage at the 49th Montreux Jazz Festival, in Montreux, Switzerland on July 4, 2015. O’Connor, the gifted Irish singer-songwriter who became a superstar in her mid-20s but was known as much for her private struggles and provocative actions as for her fierce and expressive music, has died at 56. The singer's family issued a statement reported Wednesday by the BBC and RTE. (Jean-Christophe Bott/Keystone via AP, File)
Sinéad O’Connor dies at 56
FILE - Rudy Giuliani speaks with reporters as he departs the federal courthouse, May 19, 2023, in Washington. Giuliani is not disputing that he publicly made statements about two Georgia election workers that were defamatory and false, but he contends they were constitutionally protected statements, according to a statement filed in court. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Giuliani concedes he made false statement

Nigeria confident against “beatable” France

By CHRIS BRUMMITT
 
Share

PORTO ALEGRE, Brazil (AP) — After a dismal opening draw against Iran, veteran midfielder Joseph Yobo was concerned about Nigeria’s World Cup prospects being written off.

A hard-fought victory against Bosnia-Herzegovina and a strong showing in a 3-2 loss to Argentina have certainly changed that.

Now safely into the knockout stages for the first time 1998, he’s confident of going further.

“This is a young team that keeps growing, and keeps getting better. We started the first game and people wrote us off,” Yobo said. “We are still pushing as a team to see how far we can go in this tournament. I see this team going places.”

Other news
FILE - Norfolk Southern locomotives are moved in Norfolk Southern's Conway Terminal in Conway, Pa., June 17, 2023. The costs associated with Norfolk Southern's fiery February derailment in Ohio have more than doubled to $803 million as the railroad works to clean up the mess and moves forward with all the related lawsuits. Norfolk Southern recorded another $416 million charge related to the East Palestine derailment on Thursday as part of its second-quarter earnings. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, file)
Norfolk Southern says cost of fiery Ohio derailment doubles to $803 million as cleanup continues
FILE - A woman fans herself in Madrid, Spain, July 10, 2023. July has been so hot so far that scientists calculate that this month will be the hottest globally on record and likely the warmest human civilization has seen, even though there are several days left to sweat. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue, File)
July has been so blistering hot, scientists already calculate that it’s the warmest month on record
FILE - Minnesota Vikings running back Dalvin Cook (4) carries the ball against New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 in Minneapolis. Free agent running back Dalvin Cook is scheduled to visit with the New York Jets this weekend, according to a person with knowledge of the situation.The former Minnesota Vikings star, who turns 28 in August, could join a revamped Jets offense led by quarterback Aaron Rodgers and coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs, File)
Free agent running back Dalvin Cook meeting with Jets this weekend, AP source says

The first test of that will be Monday when it plays France in the Round of 16.

Nigeria coach Stephen Keshi says the French are “beatable,” and his optimism is shared by Ahmed Musa, who scored Nigeria’s two goals against Argentina.

“We have confidence as a team we can do it,” he said.

Nigeria was the first African team to reach the knockout stages in Brazil, and others — Algeria and Ghana — could yet join them.

“I feel good, I feel honored,” Keshi, who led the team to victory at last year’s African Nations Cup, said. “It should be the same for the other Africans, they deserve it. “

Against Argentina, Nigeria twice came back from a goal down to level the score after strikes by Lionel Messi, but the Super Eagles were unable to recover from a 50th minute goal by Marcos Roja. By that stage, Iran was already losing to Bosnia-Herzegovina in the other group match, something striker Peter Odemwingie said was communicated to the team by the bench.

“It was a worry until that score was announced, but I think the game was so exciting most of the players had their eyes on the pitch just waiting for the equalizer,” the Stoke City forward said. He scored the team’s only goal against Bosnia-Herzegovina.

Odemwingie, who fell out of favor with the national team two years ago but was called back for the World Cup, said his belief right from the start of the competition was that conditions in Brazil meant that the fittest team would win.

Asked whether Nigeria was fit, he replied with a smile: “We are getting better, day by day.”