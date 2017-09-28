FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Nikolic sets Chicago’s goal record, Fire top Earthquakes

 
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Nemanja Nikolic scored twice in the second half to break Chicago’s season goal record with 20 and the Fire beat the San Jose Earthquakes 4-1 on Wednesday night.

Chicago (15-10-6) clinched a playoff spot with the victory and Montreal’s loss to New York City. San Jose (11-14-6) lost for the first time at home in eight matches.

Nikolic made it 3-0 in the third minute of the second half to break a tie with Ante Razov for Chicago’s goal record. Nikolic added another in the 65th by heading in a ball that deflected off the crossbar.

Nikolic is tied atop the Golden Boot race with Portland’s Diego Valeri.

Eighteen-year-old Djordje Mihailovic opened the scoring in the 14th minute with his first MLS goal. In the 40th, Michael de Leeuw volleyed a cross in front of the goal and Luis Solignac headed it home for his seventh goal of the season.

Chris Wondolowski headed in San Jose’s goal in the 87th minute, tying him for third in MLS history with Jaime Moreno at 133.

Chicago’s Dax McCarty made his 300th MLS regular-season appearance.