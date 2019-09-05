No. 1 Clemson puts win streak on line against No. 12 Aggies

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 1 Clemson puts win streak on line against No. 12 Aggies

By The Associated Press
 
Share

No. 12 Texas A&M (1-0) at No. 1 Clemson (1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: Clemson by 17 1/2.

Series record: Texas A&M leads 3-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

A highly anticipated non-conference matchup that could dent Clemson’s chances of defending its national title and propel A&M into the conversation for a College Football Playoff spot.

KEY MATCHUP

Texas A&M quarterback Kellen Mond vs. Clemson’s secondary. Mond threw for 430 yards and three touchdowns, two of them in the final quarter as the Aggies came a failed two-point conversion from possibly ending Clemson’s championship run before it really got started in the Tigers 28-26 victory last season. Clemson has lost a cornerback from last year in NFL draft pick Trayvon Mullen. Converted receiver Derion Kendrick has taken the spot.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Texas A&M: RB Jashaun Corbin had 103 yards and a touchdown on 22 carries last week in taking over for All-SEC back Trayveon Williams.

Clemson: QB Trevor Lawrence didn’t have the flashy debut some expected after leading the Tigers to a national title as a freshman and looking poised and precise in a 44-16 dismantling of Alabama in the championship game. Look for Lawrence to try and air things out.

FACTS & FIGURES

Matchup of longtime coaching rivals in Texas A&M’s Jimbo Fisher and Clemson’s Dabo Swinney. Fisher had won four of the first five coaching meetings between the two when he was at Florida State. Swinney won the last three when Fisher coached the Seminoles and last year’s game with A&M. ... Clemson has won 16 straight games, one shy of its all-time win streak set in 2014 and 2015. ... Mond opened with 192 yards passing and four total touchdowns in A&M’s opening victory. ... Travis Etienne had a career-high 205 yards rushing for Clemson to go with three touchdowns, one of them from 90 yards out. ... Clemson has won eight of their past nine games against SEC opponents since the start of the 2016 season. The only loss was to Alabama in the national semifinals in 2017.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25