No. 10 Auburn hosts Tulane after last-minute win

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 10 Auburn hosts Tulane after last-minute win

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Tulane (1-0) at No. 10 Auburn (1-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Auburn by 17 1/2.

Series record: Tulane leads 17-14-6.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Both teams want to sustain the good vibes from opening wins. The Tigers hope to avoid a hangover from a last-minute win over No. 16 Oregon and continue to get freshman quarterback Bo Nix some seasoning. Tulane is seeking its first win over a ranked opponent since 1984.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s offensive line against Tulane’s defense. The Green Wave racked up 41 sacks last season and three against Florida International. Patrick Johnson is a pass rushing force. Even with five fifth-year seniors, the Tigers’ line remains something of a question mark.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Tulane: QB Justin McMillan, a transfer from LSU, is 6-1 as a starter at Tulane. He is a threat to run at times, also.

Auburn: RB JaTarvious Whitlow has been a workhorse for the Tigers, taking some pressure off Nix. He ran 24 times for 110 yards against Oregon.

FACTS & FIGURES

The two teams are meeting for the second time since 1955 and third time in Auburn. They played annually from 1921-55. They’ve had four scoreless ties, including three straight from 1936-38. ... Auburn’s rally from a 15-point deficit against Oregon was the team’s largest comeback since overcoming a 24-point deficit against Alabama in 2010. ... The Tigers are the only FBS team to open the past two seasons with wins over ranked teams, Oregon and then-No. 6 Washington. ... Nix was the first Auburn freshman quarterback to start an opener since 1946 and the first in the SEC since Tennessee’s Brent Schaeffer in 2004. ... Both teams have “new” offensive play callers. Auburn coach Gus Malzahn resumed those duties starting with the bowl game. Tulane has a new offensive coordinator in Will Hall.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25