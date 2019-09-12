FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
No. 11 Utah looking to extend FCS win streak vs Idaho State

By Associated Press
 
Idaho State (1-0) at No. 11 Utah (2-0), Saturday at 4:15 p.m. EDT (Pac-12 Network).

Line: No line.

Series record: Utah leads 7-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Utah has an opportunity to enter Pac-12 play with a Top 10 ranking by securing its 26th win in the team’s last 27 nonconference regular-season games. Idaho State is looking to be the first Big Sky Conference team to upset the Utes since 1993.

KEY MATCHUP

Utah’s secondary vs Idaho State’s quarterback. Any upset hopes for Idaho State lie in getting an aerial attack going early. Northern Illinois hung with the Utes early in week two by making plays downfield. Matt Struck has the arm, but Utah’s secondary — led by Julian Blackmon and Jaylon Johnson — excels at being disruptive and forcing turnovers at just the right times.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Idaho State: QB Matt Struck. He threw for 402 yards in Idaho State’s 38-13 win over Western Colorado. He had the highest single game passing yardage total for a Bengal quarterback in his debut since Justin Arias threw for 439 yards against Dixie State in 2013.

Utah: DE Bradlee Anae. He totaled three sacks in last week’s 35-17 win over Northern Illinois, pushing his career total to 20.0 career sacks. He ranks third among active FBS players in this category. Anae, who led the Pac-12 in sacks last season, needs 10 sacks to become Utah’s career sack leader.

FACTS & FIGURES

Utah is the only team in the FBS to not commit a turnover and not allow a sack through its first two games. ... Idaho State is 0-14 all-time against Pac-12 opponents. The Bengals have been outscored 708-113 in those contests. They have beaten just two FBS opponents dating to the 2000 season. . Utah leads the Pac-12 in rushing defense, allowing just 79.5 yards per game. . Utah RB Zack Moss needs 78 yards to move into second place on the school’s career rushing yardage list. . Idaho State WR Tanner Conner finished with 173 yards on 10 catches against Western Colorado after totaling 172 receiving yards over his first two seasons. . Utah is 53-12-2 against Big Sky teams.

___

