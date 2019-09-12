No. 13 Penn State going for 3 in a row in rivalry with Pitt

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 13 Penn State going for 3 in a row in rivalry with Pitt

By ERIC OLSON
 
Share

Here’s what to watch in the Big Ten this week:

GAME OF THE WEEK

Pittsburgh at No. 13 Penn State

This is the 100th edition of the Keystone State Clash since 1893 and final one under the current scheduling agreement. Penn State (2-0) won last year’s game at Heinz Field 51-6 in the rain and has outscored the Panthers 84-20 the last two years. Sean Clifford leads a Penn State offense averaging 515 yards per game. Pitt’s defense should provide Clifford his toughest test before Big Ten play begins. Pitt QB Kenny Pickett was ineffective in last year’s game, but he’s coming off a career game against Ohio. The Panthers (1-1) are looking for their first win in Happy Valley since 1988.

BEST MATCHUP

No. 19 Iowa at Iowa State

Other news
President Joe Biden speaks at Auburn Manufacturing Inc., in Auburn, Maine, Friday, July 28, 2023, before he signs an executive order to encourage companies to manufacture new inventions in the United States. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
Supreme Court’s student loan decision will lower US deficit according to new White House projection
FILE - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State address in the House Chamber of the Capitol building, Jan. 31, 2022, in Nashville, Tenn. Lee on Friday, July 28, 2023, wouldn't say whether his proposal to keep firearms away from dangerous people has enough support inside Tennessee's Republican-dominant Statehouse to survive the upcoming special legislative session. (AP Photo/Mark Zaleski, File)
Tennessee governor declines to say if he has enough votes for gun proposal
VinFast CEO Le Thi Thu Thuy, left, and Gov. Roy Cooper participate in a a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, July 28, 2003, at the future site of a VinFast plant, an electric vehicle manufacturer, in Moncure, N.C. (Travis Long/The News & Observer via AP)
Vietnam car maker begins build for North Carolina electric vehicle plant that will employ thousands

Iowa (2-0) has won four straight in the Cy-Hawk Series and outscored its first two opponents by a combined 68-14. Hawkeyes QB Nate Stanley has been sharp so far, having thrown six touchdown passes and no interceptions. In his only previous game in Ames, he threw for a career-high 333 yards and five TDs. The Cyclones (1-0) are coming off an open date following their triple-overtime win over FCS Northern Iowa. The atmosphere will be charged with ESPN’s “College GameDay” making its first visit to Ames.

FACTS AND FIGURES

No. 21 Maryland (at Temple) has scored 142 points, tied with 1996 Ohio State for most by a Big Ten team through two games and tied for third-most by an FBS team since 1936, trailing only Mississippi’s 149 in 2015 and Florida’s 143 in 1994. ... Minnesota (vs. Georgia Southern) is 10-0 against teams from the Sun Belt Conference. ... Northwestern QB Hunter Johnson, who struggled against Stanford, has a chance to build some confidence against a UNLV pass defense ranked 109th nationally. ... Mark Dantonio (109-51) will overtake Duffy Daughtery (109-65-5 from 1954-72) as No. 18 Michigan State’s all-time wins leader if the Spartans beat Arizona State at home. ... Illinois (vs. Eastern Michigan) allowed just 10 rushing yards at UConn, the fourth-fewest against the Illini since 2000. ... Indiana (vs. No. 6 Ohio State) is coming off a 52-0 win over Eastern Illinois, the Hoosiers’ largest margin of victory at home since 1944. ... Ohio State has won 23 in a row against Indiana since a 27-27 tie in 1990 and hasn’t lost to the Hoosiers since 1988.

LONG SHOT

Northern Illinois, 14-point underdog at Nebraska

The Huskies went into Lincoln and beat the Mike Riley-coached Cornhuskers two years ago, and second-year coach Scott Frost’s team looks vulnerable after winning a closer-than-expected opener against South Alabama and losing in overtime at Colorado after blowing a 17-point lead. Northern Illinois has beaten eight opponents from a Power Five conference or major independent since 2009. The Huskies played No. 11 Utah tough into the second half last week.

PLAYER TO WATCH

Whoever plays quarterback for Purdue

National passing leader Elijah Sindelar started the week in the concussion protocol but hasn’t been ruled out of Purdue’s much anticipated home game against TCU. If Sindelar can’t play, redshirt freshman Jack Plummer would make his first start. TCU’s secondary, which led the Big 12 the last two years, lost starting CB Julius Lewis to a knee injury a few days before the Horned Frogs’ opener. Sindelar has thrown for 932 yards and nine touchdowns in two games. Plummer has never taken a snap as a collegian.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/APTop25CollegeFootballPoll and https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25