No. 15 Penn St looks to win 9th straight nonconference game

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 15 Penn St looks to win 9th straight nonconference game

Buffalo (1-0) at No. 15 Penn State (1-0), Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EDT (FOX).

Line: Penn State by 29 1/2.

Series record: Penn State leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE

The Bulls are looking for just their second win against a Big Ten team in 10 tries while the Nittany Lions will try to run their nonconference winning streak to nine games since 2016.

KEY MATCHUP

Buffalo’s offensive line vs. Penn State’s pass rush: John Reid earned a sack on a corner blitz last week, but other than that the Nittany Lions were able to consistently generate pressure with four-man fronts. All of the Bulls’ offensive linemen are experienced starters who’ll be looking to give QB Matt Meyers a much time as they can in his second career start.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Buffalo: RB Jaret Patterson. The first Buffalo freshman to rush for 1,000 yards, Patterson started his sophomore season well with 90 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries last week. He’s the biggest threat in the Bulls’ run-often approach.

Penn State: DE Jayson Oweh. The word is out on the 6-foot-5, 255-pound Oweh, who according to teammates, beat star linebacker Micah Parsons in a foot race this summer. Defensive line coach Sean Spencer has committed to using handfuls of linemen so Oweh should get plenty of playing time.

FACTS & FIGURES

Penn State tallied seven sacks last week and is one of just three teams (Alabama and Clemson) with 40 sacks in each of the last four seasons. . The Nittany Lions are 26-3 against current MAC teams. . Nine different Nittany Lions had a hand in at least one touchdown last week. . Buffalo’s 10 pass attempts were its fewest since 2004. . The Bulls are 1-8 against Big Ten teams with last season’s win at Rutgers. . This is Buffalo’s only regular-season game on natural grass. ... Penn State is 51-31 in night games.

