No. 18 Michigan State tries to pay back Arizona State

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 18 Michigan State tries to pay back Arizona State

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Arizona State (2-0) at No. 18 Michigan State (2-0), Saturday at 4:05 p.m. EDT (Fox).

Line: Michigan State by 14 1/2.

Series record: Arizona State leads 2-1.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Spartans will be trying to pay Arizona State back after the Sun Devils won this nonconference matchup 16-13 last year. That was the first sign in 2018 that Michigan State’s offense might be a problem. Arizona State rallied from a 13-3 deficit in the fourth quarter.

KEY MATCHUP

Arizona State’s young offensive line against Michigan State’s defensive front. Sun Devils quarterback Jayden Daniels was sacked five times in the season opener against Kent State, and then Arizona State managed only 19 points against Sacramento State in its second game. Those are not great signs heading into a meeting with Kenny Willekes, Raequan Williams and a powerful Michigan State defensive line.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arizona State: RB Eno Benjamin needs 45 yards rushing to reach 2,000 for his career, but he’ll be up against the nation’s top-ranked run defense from a season ago.

Michigan State: QB Brian Lewerke, who is from Phoenix, threw for 314 yards and a touchdown against the Sun Devils in last year’s loss.

FACTS & FIGURES

Michigan State coach Mark Dantonio can take over the school’s career lead in victories with a win this weekend. He’s currently tied with Duffy Daugherty at 109. ... Arizona State has scored more than seven points in 136 consecutive games, the longest active streak in the FBS. ... The Spartans are coming off a 51-17 win over Western Michigan, their highest scoring output since 2015. ... Daniels was the first true freshman quarterback to start the season opener for Arizona State. Through two games, he has thrown for 588 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25