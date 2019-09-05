FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
No. 18 UCF looks to extend regular-season win streak vs FAU

By The Associated Press
 
No. 18 UCF (1-0) at FAU (0-1), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (CBS Sports Network).

Line: UCF by 10 1/2.

Series record: UCF leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

UCF hasn’t lost a regular-season game since 2016, with their most recent triumph being a 62-0 crushing of Florida A&M in the season opener. Despite the victory, UCF still dropped one spot in the AP poll to No. 18. Making his first start at quarterback for UCF, Notre Dame transfer Brandon Wimbush completed 12-of-23 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns. UCF will be the first ranked team to face FAU at Howard Schnellenberger Field in Boca Raton. The Owls are looking for their first victory of the season after falling at No. 5 Ohio State 45-21.

KEY MATCHUP

To slow down one of the nation’s most prolific offenses, FAU will need to pressure Wimbush and backup Dillon Gabriel, who is also expected to play. FAU coach Lane Kiffin likes to substitute liberally along a defensive line that goes at least 10 deep. That defensive line didn’t produce any sacks at Ohio State and UCF didn’t allow a single sack against Florida A&M. If Wimbush and Company have time, this could get out of hand early.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

UCF: WR Gabriel Davis only caught three passes in the opening week, but he averaged more than 22 yards per reception and scored once. Davis caught five passes for 91 yards and a score against FAU last year.

FAU: Senior TE Harrison Bryant, an All-Conference USA performer last season, uncharacteristically dropped the first two passes thrown to him this season but still led FAU with 79 receiving yards on six catches.

FACTS & FIGURES

It’s the third meeting between the schools and the first time UCF travels to FAU. The Knights, winners of 23 consecutive regular-season games, defeated FAU 56-36 last season. ... After winning a three-way fall camp quarterback rehearsal, incumbent Chris Robison completed 22-of-34 passes for 178 yards and a touchdown for FAU against Ohio State. In last year’s game, the Knights intercepted Robison three times. ... FAU expects attendance near 30,000 for only the second time since Howard Schnellenberger Field opened in 2011. FAU announced a crowd of 30,321 against Miami in 2015.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25