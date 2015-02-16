No. 19 Stanford women dismiss UCLA 68-50

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Bonnie Samuelson scored 24 points, her sister Karlie added 14 and No. 19 Stanford easily topped UCLA 68-50 on Sunday.

Bonnie made 8 of 12 3-pointers — a career-high — and Karlie had four, as Stanford (19-7, 11-3 Pac-12) overcame cold shooting at the start of both halves to run away from UCLA (10-15, 6-8), which did not make a 3-pointer (0 for 3).

Stanford trailed 10-4 after 6 ½ minutes, but the Cardinal warmed up quickly, as a 9-0 spurt — started by a Karlie Samuelson 3-pointer — gave them their first lead of the night. Bonnie Samuelson then drilled three-straight 3s, Karlie hit another one later and Stanford led comfortably at the half, 37-24.

Stanford had just two baskets in the first six minutes of the second half, but UCLA only narrowed the gap to 10 points. Bonnie Samuelson hit a 3 to make it 45-32, and the Cardinal lead hit 20 with 8:25 to go.

Jordin Canada led UCLA with 10 points.