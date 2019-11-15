No. 2 Baylor women top Houston Baptist 112-42 without Cox

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

No. 2 Baylor women top Houston Baptist 112-42 without Cox

 
Share

WACO, Texas (AP) — No. 2 Baylor will be able to get by just fine for now while letting preseason AP All-America post Lauren Cox rest and recover from a foot issue.

Te’a Cooper had 23 points and 10 assists, Queen Egbo scored a career-high 21 points starting in place of Cox and the Lady Bears beat Houston Baptist 112-42 on Thursday night for their 32nd victory in row. The defending national champions have won their first three games this season by an average margin of nearly 71 points.

“We’ll rest her as long as we can rest her,” coach Kim Mulkey said of Cox. “At the end of the day, nonconference means nothing. We’re shooting for a conference championship. We’re shooting for NCAA Tournament play.”

Cox had double-doubles in the first two games, but Mulkey noticed the 6-foot-4 senior — who previously had surgery for tendinitis — was “kind of limping and walking funny for a split second.” Cox said she was OK, but an MRI showed a stress reaction in the second metatarsal on her right foot.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Now Cox’s foot is in a protective boot and she used a scooter to help her get around at the game.

“When we knew yesterday she was out, it was like, ‘Well, they have a roster filled with All-Americans.’ ... They keep coming off the bench,” Houston Baptist coach Donna Finnie said. “So it doesn’t really matter who you face, you’re going to be in for that additional length and athleticism that we’re not used to seeing.”

Lauren Calver had 11 points for Houston Baptist (2-1), which shot 26% overall (15 of 58) and 2 of 21 on 3-pointers.

NaLyssa Smith added 16 points for Baylor, and 6-6 graduate transfer Erin Degrate had 14.

Egbo, a 6-3 sophomore center who said she looks up to Cox, had 17 of her points after halftime and finished 9 of 13 shooting overall in 22 minutes. She played in 35 games as a freshman last season, averaging 5.4 points and 4.2 rebounds.

“In the second half, I was more loose and I knew what to expect at the time, and I knew just run the floor and let the game come to you,” Egbo said. “I think in the first half, I was just over-thinking and like coach said trying too hard.”

QUICK AND ONLY LEAD

Houston Baptist led 2-0 when Megan Valdez-Crader hit the first shot of the game only 9 seconds after the opening tip. Cooper’s 3-pointer was the first of her seven points as Baylor then scored 13 consecutive points in just over 2 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Houston Baptist: The Huskies were on the opposite side of a lopsided game after winning their first two games by 23 and 29 points. Houston Baptist had 10 personal fouls in the first 8 minutes, and six more before halftime, and Baylor made 14 of 17 free throws.

“We weren’t used to that speed and athleticism. We don’t face that, ever,” Finnie said. “The girls just adjusting to the pace that they were having to play at and reach in a little too much gave them way too many free throws.”

Baylor: The Lady Bears won their 52nd consecutive home game against nonconference opponents since a loss to UConn in January 2014. ... Baylor shot 60% from the field (44 of 74) with 29 assists. All 10 players who got in the game scored.

UP NEXT

Houston Baptist will be across town Sunday to play at Houston, the second of four consecutive away games for the Huskies.

Baylor plays the fourth of five consecutive home games Tuesday against South Florida.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womensbasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25