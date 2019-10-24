U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
No. 23 Iowa State seeks 4th straight win vs. Oklahoma State

By The Associated Press
 
Oklahoma State (4-3, 1-3 Big 12) at No. 23 Iowa State (5-2, 3-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (FS1).

Line: Iowa State by 10 1/2.

Series record: Oklahoma State leads 31-19-3.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Iowa State is seeking its sixth straight win at home over a Big 12 opponent, which would extend the school record. Oklahoma State will look to snap a two-game losing skid and win its first league road game of the season.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma State’s secondary vs. Iowa State QB Brock Purdy: The Cowboys are 102nd nationally in passing yards allowed per game at 258.7, and Purdy is averaging 312.1 yards an outing. If Oklahoma State can’t keep Purdy contained, it could be a long afternoon in Ames.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Iowa State: RB Breece Hall. The true freshman has exploded for 315 yards in his last two games and is the first rookie in school history with back-to-back 100-yard days on the ground.

Oklahoma State: QB Spencer Sanders. The Cowboys won’t spring the upset if they’re careless with the ball, and Sanders has nine interceptions this season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Purdy made his debut against Oklahoma State a year ago, leading the Cyclones to a 48-42 win in Stillwater. That snapped a six-game losing streak to the Cowboys. ...Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy is 8-3 against Iowa State. ...The Cyclones have beaten three straight Big 12 teams by double digits for the first time in 14 years. ... The Cowboys are 58-0 under Gundy when they hold their opponent to fewer than 20 points. But Iowa State is averaging 35.5 points a game in Big 12 outings. ...The last four games in this series have been decided by one possession.

___

