No. 24 USC tests new Air Raid offense on road at BYU

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 24 USC tests new Air Raid offense on road at BYU

By Associated Press
 
Share

No. 24 USC (2-0) at BYU (1-1), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (ABC).

Line: USC by 4 1/2.

Series record: USC leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

USC is looking to start 3-0 for just the second time in eight seasons. BYU is searching for its first home victory over a Power Five opponent since 2016.

KEY MATCHUP

USC receivers against BYU secondary. The Trojans installed a version of the Air Raid offense mainly because the wealth of talent at receiver. USC returned its top four pass catchers from 2018. They combined for 2,448 yards and 16 TDs last season. BYU ranks 20th nationally in pass defense, allowing just 141 yards per game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

USC: QB Kedon Slovis and Velus Jones Jr. Slovis had an electric debut as the Trojans starting quarterback. Slovis threw for 377 yards and had 3 TD passes in a 45-20 win over Stanford, setting a team record for most passing yards by a freshman in their first start. Jones leads the Pac-12 with 30 yards per kickoff return, but BYU is allowing just 6.67 yards per kickoff return.

BYU: RB Ty’Son Williams and LB Kavika Fonua. Williams has found a groove in the Cougars’ backfield. The senior is averaging 5.7 yards per carry. Fonua could be a key factor in dialing up pressure on USC’s pass-happy offense. He totaled a career-high 10 tackles and snagged a key interception against Tennessee.

FACTS & FIGURES

BYU is 8 for 8 in the red zone this season, with four touchdowns and four field goals. . USC leads the Pac-12 in blocked kicks. The Trojans have blocked 41 kicks or punts since 2010. . USC QB Kedon Slovis leads the nation in completion percentage (.829). . Williams and USC RB Vavae Malepeai are tied for ninth among FBS players with three rushing touchdowns. . USC has lost three straight games in the state of Utah dating to 2012. . BYU is 5-14 against Pac-12 opponents since going independent in 2011, with nine losses coming to Utah. . USC has scored in 276 consecutive games dating to 1997. ... BYU QB Zach Wilson has completed at least 60 percent of his passes in 8 of 9 career starts.

___

More AP college football: http://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25