No. 25 Nebraska travels to Boulder for 1st time since ’09

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 25 Nebraska travels to Boulder for 1st time since ’09

No. 25 Nebraska (1-0) at Colorado (1-0), Saturday at 3:30 p.m. EDT (Fox).

Line: Nebraska by 4.

Series record: Nebraska leads 49-19-2.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The former Big Seven/Big Eight/Big 12 rivals meet in Boulder for the first time since 2009. Colorado rallied for a 33-28 win at Nebraska last season. It’s a second straight rivalry game for Colorado, which beat Colorado State 52-31 in the last Rocky Mountain Showdown held in Denver.

KEY MATCHUP

Nebraska WR/returner JD Spielman vs. Colorado’s secondary/special teams units. Spielman and quarterback Adrian Martinez only connected twice for 36 yards in a win over South Alabama. Spielman’s biggest contribution was a 76-yard punt return for a score. Colorado safety Mikial Onu had two interceptions against the Rams.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Nebraska: DB Eric Lee Jr. The cornerback-turned-safety picked off two passes last weekend, including one for a 38-yard score. He also had four tackles and broke up a pass.

Colorado: RB Alex Fontenot. In his first start at tailback, the redshirt sophomore had 125 yards and three scores. He can help take some pressure off receiver Laviska Shenault Jr., who had had 10 catches for 177 yards a year ago at Nebraska.

FACTS & FIGURES

Nebraska has a 23-10-2 record in Boulder. ... Nebraska and Colorado combined to capture eight Big Eight championships from 1988-95. ... Cornhuskers coach Scott Frost is 0-1 against the Buffaloes as head coach. He was 5-0 as an assistant at Oregon from 2011-15. ... The two teams will meet again on Sept. 9, 2023, in Boulder and Sept. 7, 2024, in Lincoln. ... The Cornhuskers scored against South Alabama on interception, kickoff and fumble returns. It’s the first time they’ve had three non-offensive touchdowns since 2005. ... The most points Nebraska scored in the series was 69 on Oct. 22, 1983. The most points Colorado scored in the series was 65 on Nov. 23, 2007. ... Colorado will start the use of recyclable aluminum cups this season. The university’s goal is to be plastic-free at sports venues by 2020. ... Colorado is 5-0 all-time on Sept. 7.

