No. 3 Georgia gets another tuneup vs Arkansas State

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 3 Georgia gets another tuneup vs Arkansas State

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Arkansas State (1-1) at No. 3 Georgia (2-0), Saturday at noon EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Georgia by 33.

Series record: Georgia leads 2-0.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

This is Georgia’s final tuneup before the real season begins next week with No. 7 Notre Dame visiting Athens for the first time. The Bulldogs got to play a lot of younger players in a 63-17 blowout of Murray State, including quarterback Stetson Bennett, receiver George Pickens and running back Kenny McIntosh. This game will likely provide another opportunity to clear the bench — which could have major benefits later in the season.

KEY MATCHUP

Georgia’s offensive line vs. Arkansas State’s defensive front. The Red Wolves have sacked the quarterback seven times in their first two games, led by end William Bradley-King (2.5) and 338-pound Forrest Merrill (2.0). The Bulldogs have plenty of talent and experience up front, though it appears right tackle Isaiah Thomas could be out for the second straight week with a sprained ankle. Thomas had a streak of 15 straight starts before he was injured in practice before the Murray State game.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Arkansas State: WR Omar Bayless has more than 100 yards receiving in each of the first two games. He will be looking for openings in a Georgia secondary that was burned for a 60-yard touchdown last week.

Georgia: RB Zamir White. The redshirt freshman nicknamed “Zeus” has already turned plenty of heads in his first two college games. Showing no signs of the knee injury that kept him out all of last season, White has rushed for 124 yards while averaging 9.5 yards per carry.

FACTS & FIGURES

Georgia defeated the Red Wolves 38-7 in 1997 and 45-17 in 2001. The latter was the first game of Mark Richt’s 15-year tenure as the Bulldogs’ coach. ... Arkansas State has lost 20 straight games against current members of the Power Five, including eight straight to SEC teams by a cumulative margin of 335-114. ... Georgia has scored on its opening possession in both games this season. ... The Red Wolves are coming off a 43-17 win at UNLV, their largest margin of victory against a non-conference FBS opponent since 2011.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25