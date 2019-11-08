No. 4 Clemson continues playoff push with trip to NC State

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

No. 4 Clemson continues playoff push with trip to NC State

By AARON BEARD
 
Share

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Clemson coach Dabo Swinney doesn’t see a lot of difference between the way the Tigers were playing at this point last year on the way to a national championship and now.

That’s why he’s not worried about the fourth-ranked Tigers’ outside-looking-in position in the first College Football Playoff rankings. If they keep winning, starting Saturday night at North Carolina State, it should all work out with the Tigers back in college football’s version of the Final Four.

“If it is about what is on the field, I don’t know what else we can do,” Swinney said. “We are playing pretty good. We just have to keep playing well. We have had four games in a row that I think we have played pretty clean. But that is a sign of maturity.”

Since escaping with a 21-20 win at North Carolina on Sept. 28, the Tigers (9-0, 6-0 Atlantic Coast Conference, No. 5 CFP) have won the past four games by an average of 40.8 points. They’ve scored at least 45 points in each game while giving up 14 or fewer each time, pushing their overall win streak to 24 games since the end of the 2017 season.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Swinney said the Tigers are in a “good spot.”

“We have to finish,” Swinney said. “I think we are in a very similar position team-wise to where we were last year. That team finished.”

The Wolfpack (4-4, 1-3) could use a strong finish, too.

North Carolina State has been dealing with a series of injuries and has also been trying to find some consistency at quarterback.

Redshirt freshman Devin Leary is the team’s third starting QB this year and got his first start in last week’s 44-10 loss at No. 22 Wake Forest, a game that got away from the Wolfpack quickly and never let Leary build confidence.

N.C. State must split its final four games to reach a sixth straight bowl game.

“Their kids know how to win,” Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said. “But I also know that anything can happen on a Saturday. That’s why you put the ball down and play. We’ve got nothing to lose in this football game. ... That’s got to be our mindset.”

Some other things to know about Saturday’s Clemson-N.C. State game:

DIVISION WRAPUP?

The Tigers, on course for a fifth straight league championship, can clinch the ACC’s Atlantic Division title with a win and a loss by Wake Forest at Virginia Tech earlier Saturday. The Tigers host the Demon Deacons next weekend.

PAST HISTORY

N.C. State has given Clemson some tough matchups during the Tigers’ current ACC reign.

The Tigers won a 56-41 shootout in Raleigh in 2015. A year later, the Wolfpack squandered a stunning road upset against the eventual national champions by missing a short field goal at the end of regulation before losing in overtime.

And in 2017, the Tigers pushed ahead for good late in the third quarter in a 38-31 road win.

“We’ll be expecting a fight and we’ll be ready to play,” Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence said.

EFFICIENT

Clemson running back Travis Etienne doesn’t need many carries to put up big numbers.

Etienne has gained 640 yards and six touchdowns during the Tigers’ four-game romp since their open week. He’s needed just 56 carries to do it, exiting games by early in the third quarter with the Tigers typically up big.

RETURNING STARTERS

Clemson is getting healthier.

Injured defensive end Xavier Thomas is set to play after missing the past three games with concussion symptoms. Offensive lineman John Simpson — he’s the senior who wore a Lawrence-style blonde wig to ACC media days — missed the Wofford game due to a sore ankle.

Swinney said both could have played last week against Wofford, but he choose to give them more rest.

SECONDARY CONCERNS

N.C. State’s secondary has been of particular concern due to injury.

The Wolfpack lost cornerbacks Chris Ingram, Teshaun Smith and Taiyon Palmer to season-ending injuries, forcing sophomore De’Von Graves and redshirt freshman Malik Dunlap into starting roles the past two games. Doeren said the team could get back starting senior cornerback Nick McCloud from an injury that has sidelined him since the opener.

___

AP Sports Writer Pete Iacobelli in Clemson, South Carolina, contributed to this report.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball , https://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25 and https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ap-top-25-college-football-podcast

___

Follow Aaron Beard on Twitter at https://twitter.com/aaronbeardap