No. 4 Kansas beats Dayton 90-84 in overtime for Maui title

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The huge $820 million Mega Millions jackpot up for grabs Tuesday, July 25, 2023, is the eighth-largest U.S. lottery prize.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Mega Millions approaches $1 billion
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

No. 4 Kansas beats Dayton 90-84 in overtime for Maui title

By JOHN MARSHALL
 
Share

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Devon Dotson seemed to be running on fumes as the game wore on, but he still made big shots and continually found ways to get to the rim.

Big man Udoka Azubuike bulled his way through Dayton’s defense all day, particularly in overtime, and even hit his free throws.

The duo is one of the best Bill Self has had in 16 seasons at Kansas.

They’re certainly a big reason the Jayhawks won their third Maui Invitational title and will be among the favorites to cut down the nets in April.

Other news
FILE - In this April 22, 1952, file photo, U.S. Soldiers watch the mushroom cloud from the atomic explosion at Yucca Flat in Nevada. There were more than 1,000 atomic tests in Nevada's desert between 1951 and 1992, including about 100 above the ground. The blasts ushered in a new era of Nevada history that previously had been relegated to the perceived uncouth behavior of gambling, prostitution and easy divorces. (AP Photo, File)
Nuclear weapons are real, contrary to conspiracy theory about archival test footage
A large, metal "X" sign is seen on top of the downtown building that housed what was once Twitter, now rebranded by its owner, Elon Musk, in San Francisco, Friday, July 28, 2023. The new metal X marker appeared after police stopped workers on Monday, July 24, from removing the iconic bird and logo, saying they didn't have the proper permits and didn't tape off the sidewalk to keep pedestrians safe if anything fell. (AP Photo/Haven Daley)
‘X’ logo installed atop Twitter building, spurring San Francisco to investigate permit violation
Texas Rangers' Mitch Garver, right, celebrates his two-run home run with Jonah Heim during the ninth inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, July 25, 2023, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Rangers place All-Star catcher Jonah Heim on 10-day IL with a left wrist injury

Dotson scored 31 points, Azubuike had seven of his 29 in overtime and No. 4 Kansas outlasted Dayton 90-84 in the Maui Invitational championship game on Wednesday.

“When he has it going and the attention is on him, that opens up for other players,” Dotson said. “So it’s just kind of a 1-2 punch. We read the defense, take what’s given to us.”

The Flyers and Jayhawks spent much of the afternoon trading leads and highlight-reel plays in a bleacher-shaking atmosphere inside the bandbox Lahaina Civic Center.

Kansas (6-1) looked as if it would run away with a late 11-0 run in regulation.

The Flyers refused to back down, tying it when Jalen Crutcher buried a 3-pointer from about 5 feet behind the new, deeper arc with 2.1 seconds left.

“When he had the ball in his hands I went straight to the rim and I told him, ‘Just let it go,’” said Ryan Mikesell, who led Dayton with 19 points. “He’s a competent shooter and fortunate enough it went in.”

The Jayhawks absorbed the blow and delivered a few in overtime with their 7-foot, 270-pound center.

Kansas went to Azubuike early in the overtime and the big man delivered, scoring three baskets at the rim. A 32% free throw shooter entering the game, he also hit three from the line in overtime.

Marcus Garrett made three free throws in the final 18 seconds to seal Kansas’ second Maui title in four years.

“I do think we got some competitive pieces that, if we improve a little bit, this could be a pretty dangerous team down the stretch,” Self said.

Dayton made a name for itself by winning the first two Maui games, then went toe-to-toe with a blue-blood in the final.

The Flyers (5-1) came up short against Azubuike and the Jayhawks, but they figure to be a popular pick when the brackets come out in March.

Obi Toppin had 18 points and Dayton finished 16 for 33 from 3-point range to keep Kansas within reach.

“Obviously, it’s a tough loss, but like I told them in the locker room, whatever it was, five, six days ago when we came here we wanted to find out what we needed to do as a team to continue to move forward, I think these guys did a great job of answering that,” Dayton coach Anthony Grant said. “They fought obviously to the very end.”

Toppin dominated the first two games, scoring 49 combined points while hitting 19 of 25 shots.

The Flyers took down Georgia of the SEC and Virginia Tech of the ACC in Maui.

The Jayhawks imposed their massive will on two undersized opponents to open the tournament, taking down Division II Chaminade and BYU.

As expected, Dayton and Kansas played a fast-paced, high-level game with the championship on the line, trading dunks, 3-pointers and buckets in transition.

With Kansas doubling Toppin in the post on every touch, the Flyers worked their kickout game, hitting their first five 3-pointers and eight in the first half to lead 37-36.

The Jayhawks had success getting the ball down low early for dunks and that opened things up for Dotson, who had 17 points by halftime.

The shots kept falling, the crowd kept roaring and the lead stayed tight to start the second half.

“That was a great basketball game,” Self said. “Two good teams competing against each other and in a terrific atmosphere.”

BIG PICTURE

Dayton burst into the national consciousness with its run in Maui, beating two larger-conference schools and taking Kansas to the wire.

Kansas survived a tying shot at the end of regulation and wore the Flyers down with its size in the overtime. With top-ranked Duke and No. 3 Michigan State both losing, the Jayhawks should move up in Monday’s AP Top 25.

UP NEXT

Dayton hosts Houston Baptist on Tuesday.

Kansas hosts Colorado on Dec. 7.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25