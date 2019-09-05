No. 4 Oklahoma looks to build off Hurts’ dynamic debut

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 4 Oklahoma looks to build off Hurts’ dynamic debut

By The Associated Press
 
Share

South Dakota (0-1) at No. 4 Oklahoma (1-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (FOX pay-per-view)

Line: No line.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Oklahoma wants to build on Jalen Hurts’ dynamic debut. In his first game since transferring from Alabama, the senior quarterback posted 508 total yards and six touchdowns to help the Sooners beat Houston. Oklahoma can’t afford to look anything less than dominant against an FCS opponent.

KEY MATCHUP

Oklahoma offensive line vs. South Dakota defensive line: Oklahoma likely won’t want to put Hurts in harm’s way, and they probably don’t want him to have close to the 16 carries he had last week, so running backs could get most of the action. That means traditional running plays, which requires strong line play.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Oklahoma: RB Trey Sermon and Kennedy Brooks. Sermon had 91 yards on 11 carries in the opener against Houston, and he could get more action this week. Brooks, Oklahoma’s leading rusher last season, had only four carries last week. This could be the week he gets back to his previous form, running for 1,056 yards last season while averaging 8.9 yards per carry.

South Dakota: QB Austin Simmons. The senior passed for 246 yards and two touchdowns in last week’s loss to Montana. He passed for 3,124 yards and 18 touchdowns last season.

FACTS & FIGURES

Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley turned 36 years old on Thursday. ... South Dakota coach Bob Nielson has 202 career wins. ... Oklahoma averaged 11.25 yards per play against Houston, the third-highest average in school history. ... Hurts ran for 176 yards last week. ... Oklahoma WR CeeDee Lamb surpassed 2,000 career yards receiving on Sunday. ... This will be Oklahoma’s fifth game against a current FCS program since 1952.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25