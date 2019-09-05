No. 7 Michigan hopes to fine tune new offense against Army

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 7 Michigan hopes to fine tune new offense against Army

By The Associated Press
 
Army (1-0) at No. 7 Michigan (1-0), Saturday at noon EDT (FOX).

Line: Michigan by 23.

Series record: Army leads 5-4.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

The Wolverines want to show their offense has more strengths than weaknesses with two weeks before its next game on Sept. 21 at No. 17 Wisconsin. The Black Knights have a chance to pull off an upset after coming close last year, losing to then-No. 5 Oklahoma in overtime.

KEY MATCHUP

Army’s triple option against Michigan’s defense: Senior QB Kelvin Hopkins, who ran 1,017 yards and 17 touchdowns last year, leads an offense that rarely puts the ball in the air. The Black Knights’ best chance to stay in the game is for Hopkins to pick up first downs on the ground to keep the Wolverines’ offense off the field.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Army: DB Elijah Riley. He’s on the watch list for the Bednarik and Nagurski Award. Against Michigan’s talented receivers, Riley will have a chance to show how he measures up against top-flight competition.

Michigan: QB Shea Patterson. He fumbled twice last week, struggling with handing off to running backs in a new offense. It slightly overshadowed the three touchdown passes he threw in the opener.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Black Knights have won 10 straight, trailing only Clemson’s run among active streaks. ... Michigan beat Middle Tennessee 40-21 last week. ... The Black Knights opened with a 14-7 win over Rice. ... Michigan had 17 players, including five starters, make their debut last week. ... Army received 31 votes in The Associated Press college poll, ranking fifth among unraked teams receiving votes. ... Michigan CB Ambry Thomas, whose preseason was stunted by a colitis diagnosis, intercepted a pass and recovered a fumble in his first career start last week. ... The Black Nights have won a bowl game the previous three years. ... Army won the first five games in the series and Michigan won the next four, most recently in 1962.

