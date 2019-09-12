No. 8 Auburn hosts Kent State after last-minute win

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 8 Auburn hosts Kent State after last-minute win

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Kent State (1-1) at No. 8 Auburn (2-0), Saturday at 7 p.m. EDT (ESPN2).

Line: Auburn by 35 1/2.

Series record: First meeting.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Auburn has climbed the rankings after each win so far, and wants to keep improving heading into the Southeastern Conference opener at No. 16 Texas A&M next weekend. Kent State is seeking a big upset and second straight win.

KEY MATCHUP

Auburn’s running game against Kent State’s defense. The Tigers’ rushing offense has put up solid numbers, mostly behind workhorse JaTarvious Whitlow, but has had issues at times. Kent State has held opponents to 3.8 yards per carry this season.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Kent St: QB Dustin Crum replaced former Auburn signee Woody Barrett as the starter against Kennesaw State. He passed and ran for a touchdown, throwing for 192 yards. Barrett passed for just 83 yards in the opener against Arizona State. Neither has thrown an interception.

Auburn: RB Kam Martin has a chance to emerge as the top option behind Whitlow, who already has 47 carries. Martin has yet to get going but has had big performances in apparent mismatches in the past. Freshman D.J. Williams or redshirt freshman Harold Joiner are also candidates to get some carries.

FACTS & FIGURES

Kent State’s 33-year-old Sean Lewis is the youngest head coach in the FBS. ... Auburn is 7-0 against current members of the Mid-American Conference with an average margin of 32 points. The Tigers haven’t played a MAC team since beating Ball State 54-30 in 2009. ... Auburn defensive end Marlon Davidson is the reigning Southeastern Conference defensive lineman of the week. ... Barrett transferred to Copiah-Lincoln Community College after redshirting his lone season at Auburn. He started all 12 games last season.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and http://www.twitter.com/AP_Top25