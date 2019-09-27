No. 8 Wisconsin looks to stay unbeaten against Northwestern

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No. 8 Wisconsin looks to stay unbeaten against Northwestern

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Northwestern (1-2, 0-1 Big Ten) at No. 8 Wisconsin (3-0, 1-0), Saturday at noon EDT (ABC).

Line: Wisconsin by 24 1/2.

Series record: Wisconsin leads 59-36-5.

WHAT’S AT STAKE?

Fresh off a statement win against Michigan and jumping five spots in the AP Top 25 poll, No. 8 Wisconsin looks to stay unbeaten against Northwestern that is reeling after a 21-point loss to Michigan State at home.

KEY MATCHUP

Northwestern junior LB Paddy Fisher vs. Wisconsin junior RB Jonathan Taylor. Fisher is the anchor of a Wildcats’ defense that will look to slow down Taylor, who has rushed for 4,611 yards in 30 career games with the Badgers. Taylor ran for 203 yards and two touchdowns last week against the Wolverines. It was Taylor’s ninth career game with at least 200 yards rushing.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northwestern: RB Drake Anderson was one of the few bright spots for the Wildcats in their 21-point loss to Michigan State. The freshman averaged 5.4 yards per carry and scored a touchdown. QB Hunter Johnson is off to a rocky start, going 33 of 68 for 308 yards with four interceptions and one touchdown.

Wisconsin: OLB Zack Baun has been the leader of Wisconsin’s top-ranked defense. The senior captain has a sack in each of the Badgers’ first three games. Baun had a team-high seven tackles, including two for loss, and a forced fumble last week.

FACTS & FIGURES

The Wildcats and Badgers have split their last 28 meetings, with Northwestern defeating visiting Wisconsin 31-17 last season. ... Wisconsin has won four straight against Northwestern when ranked in the AP top 10. ... The Badgers have claimed four of the last seven against the Wildcats dating to 2010. ... Wisconsin has won five of the last six meetings between the teams at Camp Randall Stadium. ... Northwestern DE Joe Gaziano (23½ sacks) is tied for second with DE Ifeadi Odenig on the school’s all-time list behind Casey Dailey (28). ... The Badgers have outscored their opponents 145-14 this season. ... Taylor leads the nation with 10 touchdowns (seven rushing and three receiving).

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/tag/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25