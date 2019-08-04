No shoe-in: Ever the showman, Kyrgios edges Tsitsipas in DC

FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - In this June 17, 2015 file photo, marijuana plants grow at LifeLine Labs in Cottage Grove, Minn. Minnesotans can legally possess and grow their own marijuana for recreational purposes starting Tuesday, Aug. 1, subject to limits meant to keep a lid on things while the state sets up a full-blown legal cannabis industry. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)
Marijuana becomes legal in Minnesota
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war

No shoe-in: Ever the showman, Kyrgios edges Tsitsipas in DC

By HOWARD FENDRICH
 
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Nick Kyrgios hammed it up by delivering a repaired sneaker to his opponent, No. 1-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas. He celebrated one key shot with a shimmy. He marked the last point by shaking a fan’s hand.

The Nick Kyrgios Experience was in full effect at the Citi Open on Saturday night — and he played quite well, too, hitting 19 aces, saving a match point and edging Tsitsipas 6-4, 3-6, 7-6 (7) in a semifinal about as even as can be and filled with all manner of memorable moments across its 2 hours, 7 minutes.

How close was it? Each man took a total of 91 points. Each won 48 of his 58 first-serve points; each won 16 of his 33 second-serve points; each won 27 return points.

“Nick, in my opinion, is underrated. I guess the rivalry between me and him — it looks bright,” Tsitsipas said. “I’m pretty sure we’re going to face each other plenty of times in the future.”

Other news
Phoenix Suns NBA basketball player Kevin Durant, right, watches a Washington Commanders NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Friday, July 28, 2023, in Ashburn, Va. (AP Photo/Stephanie Scarbrough)
Kevin Durant attends Washington Commanders camp as a fan
This photo provided by Chicago Police Department shows Brandon Sanders. Sanders, 33, has not been charged in the death of Iman Al-Sarraj, 18, whose beaten body was found in early July in a refrigerator at his apartment in Chicago's West Ridge neighborhood. (Chicago Police Department via AP)
Police searching apartment of Chicago man charged in man’s killing find woman dead in refrigerator
FILE - Republican Congressional candidate Derrick Van Orden attends an agriculture and rural issues roundtable hosted by the Republican National Committee and the Republican Party of Wisconsin on June 28, 2021, in Onalaska, Wis. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis., yelled and cursed at high school-aged pages for the U.S. Senate during a late night tour of the Capitol this week, action that elicited a bipartisan rebuke from Senate leaders. Van Orden issued a statement Thursday that did not deny the incident happened as reported, saying “bad press has never bothered me.” (Peter Thomson/La Crosse Tribune via AP, File)
Senate rebukes Wisconsin congressman who yelled vulgarities at high school-age pages

Said Kyrgios: “He fully deserved to win, as well.”

The 52nd-ranked Kyrgios will seek his sixth ATP title Sunday, when he faces No. 3 seed Daniil Medvedev in the final.

Medvedev advanced with a 6-2, 6-2 victory over Peter Gojowczyk. That match was a snoozer compared with Kyrgios vs. Tsitsipas, which featured fantastic shotmaking by two creative players in their early 20s.

The most GIF-worthy interlude came during a changeover early in the third set, when the shoe issues that have been plaguing Tsitsipas cropped up again, creating a comical scene.

Tsitsipas says friction from the way he slides on hard courts leads to problems with his sneakers’ laces, which is why he has been changing footwear during matches. That bothered his quarterfinal foe, Benoit Paire, so much that Paire went and yanked off a shoe himself in a sort of protest.

This time, a ball boy brought a problematic shoe to Tsitsipas’ father — who is also his coach — up in the stands for fixing. Kyrgios leaned on a screen at the back of the court, then decided to help things along by getting that sneaker from Dad and carrying it across the court to Tsitsipas. Kyrgios presented it on bended knee, with head bowed, as if to say, “Here, my lord.”

Kyrgios smiled. Tsitsipas gave him a thumbs-up. Spectators reveled in it all.

“I just wanted to speed the process up,” Kyrgios said later, adding: “By the way, Adidas sucks.”

That’s when a tour PR person ended Kyrgios’ news conference.

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas never had faced each other and, in the past, they’ve had their differences. But the duo played doubles together in Washington this week and apparently hit it off.

The concluding tiebreaker was a roller-coaster. Kyrgios led 5-1. Tsitsipas, who had his right thigh taped by a trainer after skidding to an awkward stop in the opening game, seized five consecutive points to lead 6-5 and hold a match point. Kyrgios erased that with a 132 mph service winner.

On Kyrgios’ first match point of his own, at 7-6, he flubbed a slice forehand. Before the second, he spoke to a front-row spectator, as though seeking advice, closed out the victory with a big serve followed by a forehand winner, then raced back to shake the man’s hand.

Kyrgios is most definitely a showman, someone who does the sorts of things few, if any, other tennis players do, for better or for worse.

“Some people love him. Some people hate him. I believe we need people like him in the game,” Tsitsipas said. “Otherwise, everything becomes too serious. He’s fun.”

Earlier, American teens Coco Gauff and Caty McNally won their first pro tournament as a doubles team by beating the fourth-seeded duo of Maria Sanchez and Fanny Stollar 6-2, 6-2.

“For both of us,” Gauff said, “it means a lot.”

McNally’s impressive showing in Washington included a run to the semifinals in singles — but that’s where it ended in that event Saturday with a 7-6 (5), 6-2 loss to Camila Giorgi of Italy.

In Sunday’s final, Giorgi will face Jessica Pegula, whose parents own the NFL’s Bills and NHL’s Sabres.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports