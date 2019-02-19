FILE - An aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen Aug. 10, 2022, in Palm Beach, Fla. A third defendant has been charged alongside former President Donald Trump and his valet in the classified documents case in Florida, court records show. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File)
Trump faces new charges in documents case
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey (5) stands with a member of the coaching staff during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
Dolphins’ Jalen Ramsey carted off practice field
Los Angeles Angels' Shohei Ohtani celebrates wearing a Kabuto samurai warrior helmet after his home run against the Detroit Tigers in the fourth inning during the second baseball game of a doubleheader, Thursday, July 27, 2023, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Angels say they won’t trade Shohei Ohtani
An audience member wears a UFO pin during a House Oversight and Accountability subcommittee hearing on UFOs, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Nathan Howard)
Whistleblower tells Congress the US has UFOs
Medics help an injured Ukrainian serviceman in a frontline medical stabilization point in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Kateryna Klochko)
Russia-Ukraine war

A new collection of essays by Janet Malcolm

By ANN LEVIN
 
Share

“Nobody’s Looking at You: Essays” (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Janet Malcolm

It would be frightening to be interviewed by Janet Malcolm. But the same qualities that make her such a fearsome interlocutor also lend her essays an uncommon clarity.

Consider her profile of fashion designer Eileen Fisher, who makes simple, tasteful clothes for “women of a certain age and class ... for whom the hiding of vanity is an inner necessity.” Malcolm both admires their austere beauty but ridicules the New Age psychobabble the company’s executives speak.

The piece, called “Nobody’s Looking at You” after a scolding remark Fisher’s mother often made to her, lends its title to her latest collection of stylish essays, most published over the past 20 years in The New Yorker or The New York Review of Books. Her subjects are varied: the concert pianist Yuja Wang, who performs in what one critic labeled “stripper-wear"; MSNBC star Rachel Maddow; Tolstoy; and more.

Other news
In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, waves are seen off the coast of Fuzhou, southeast China's Fujian Province on Thursday, July 27, 2023. Typhoon Doksuri is expected to make landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to the Philippines. (Wei Peiquan/Xinhua via AP)
Typhoon Doksuri makes landfall in China after bringing deadly landslides to Philippines
France's Wendie Renard, left, shoots the ball next to Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)
Renard a doubtful starter ahead of France’s important Women’s World Cup match against Brazil
With the headquarters of the ruling party burning in the back, supporters of mutinous soldiers demonstrate in Niamey, Niger, Thursday, July 27 2023. Governing bodies in Africa condemned what they characterized as a coup attempt Wednesday against Niger's President Mohamed Bazoum, after members of the presidential guard declared they had seized power in a coup over the West African country's deteriorating security situation. (AP Photo/Fatahoulaye Hassane Midou)
No clarity about who’s in charge in Niger, 2 days after mutinous soldiers ousted the president

Often, her own subjectivity becomes part of the story. In the Fisher piece, for instance, she says that during interviews at Fisher’s house, she began to worry about a cat left outside in the cold. To Fisher’s apparent surprise, she asks about its welfare — then explains to Fisher the perils of agreeing to be interviewed.

“I found myself babbling about the ethical dilemmas of journalism, about the risk subjects take when they let journalists into their houses and the pangs journalists feel when they write their betraying narratives, and saw Eileen and her colleagues looking at me — as I had looked at them when they talked about their company — as if I were saying something weird. We were in different businesses with different vocabularies.”

It’s not the usual stuff of fashion profiles, but it’s vintage Malcolm, perhaps best known for her withering remarks about her own profession in a book about a lawsuit filed by convicted murderer Jeffrey MacDonald against the writer Joe McGinniss: “Every journalist who is not too stupid or too full of himself to notice what is going on knows that what he does is morally indefensible.”

Malcolm brings that same moral seriousness to every topic she addresses, even Jon Stewart and Stephen Colbert’s lighthearted Rally to Restore Sanity and/or Fear at the National Mall in Washington, D.C., in 2010. While describing the ebullient crowd, she rejects Stewart’s argument that the 24-hour cable news cycle — rather than, say, malign political forces — bears responsibility for the nation’s divisions.

Yes, Malcolm can be unforgiving. But her calm, brilliant essays are the perfect tonic for our troubled times.