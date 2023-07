DENVER (AP) — The Nuggets have waived forward Quincy Miller after failing to find a trade partner for the 6-foot-10 third-year pro.

The Nuggets drafted Miller out of Baylor in 2012 and he appeared in 59 games over the last two seasons for Denver. He averaged 4.5 points and 2.5 rebounds in 13.8 minutes. He played in 52 games last season.

In seven preseason games this year, Miller, 21, averaged 3 points and 2 boards.