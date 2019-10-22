NWSL announces expansion to Kentucky in 2021

U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, is helped by, from left, Sen. John Barrasso, R-Wyo., Sen. John Thune, R-S.D., and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, after the 81-year-old GOP leader froze at the microphones as he arrived for a news conference, Wednesday, July 26, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
McConnell says he’ll serve full term despite health questions
FILE - The central business district is shrouded by haze in Singapore, on Sept. 23, 2019. Singapore conducted its first execution of a woman in 19 years on Friday, July 28, 2023, and its second hanging this week for drug trafficking despite calls for the city-state to cease capital punishment for drug-related crimes. (AP Photo/Vincent Thian, File)
Singapore hangs first woman in 19 years
FILE - Yeezy shoes made by Adidas are displayed at Laced Up, a sneaker resale store, in Paramus, N.J., on Oct. 25, 2022. Adidas is releasing a second batch of high-end Yeezy sneakers after cutting ties with rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, as the shoemaker seeks to unload the unsold shoes while donating to groups fighting antisemitism. The online sale, to start Wednesday Aug. 2, 2023 through the Confirmed app, Adidas app and adidas.com, follows an earlier batch of sales in May. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
More Yeezy sneakers
— without Ye
This photo released by Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev shows the site of an explosion in Taganrog, Russia, Friday, July 28, 2023. The Russian Defense Ministry said the Russian military shot down a Ukrainian missile over the southern Russian city of Taganrog, about 40 kilometers east of Russia's border with Ukraine and its debris injured several people and damaged several buildings. (Telegram Channel of Rostov-on-Don Region Governor Vasiliy Golubev via AP)
Russia-Ukraine war
This combination of photos show promotional art for the second season of "This Fool," premiering July 28 on Hulu, left, season two of "Heels," premiering July 28 on Starz, center, and "Knock at the Cabin," a film streaming July 25 on Prime Video. (Hulu/Starz/Amazon/Universal Pictures via AP)
What to stream this weekend

NWSL announces expansion to Kentucky in 2021

By ANNE M. PETERSON
 
Share

The National Women’s Soccer League has announced that Louisville, Kentucky, will field a team starting in 2021.

The new women’s team will be affiliated with Louisville City FC, which plays in the USL Championship league. Soccer Holdings LLC, Louisville City’s ownership group, will operate the team.

The team will play at Louisville City’s Lynn Family Stadium, a 14,000-seat soccer-specific venue set to open next spring. The team’s logo, crest and colors will be unveiled later this year.

“We can’t wait to accept the challenge of building a team of world class athletes and running them onto that pitch in 2021. And I want to say one other thing: We’re not here to participate. We’re not here to join the party, because in this club and in this town, we lift trophies — period,” Louisville City President Brad Estes said at a news conference at the stadium.

Other news
FILE - Brickyard Ride, front left, with jockey Alexis Centeno, heads through a turn on the way to winning the San Carlos Stakes horse race at Santa Anita Park, March 6, 2021, in Arcadia, Calif. Santa Anita will replace its dirt training track with a synthetic surface as part of nearly $32 million in improvements planned as the venerable racetrack absorbs an influx of horses, trainers and jockeys from Northern California's Golden Gate Fields, which is closing later this year. (Keith Birmingham/The Orange County Register via AP, File)
Santa Anita to install artificial training track as part of $31 million in renovations
The Fury 325 roller coaster at Carowinds amusement park is seen on Monday, July 3, 2023, in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Verduzco)
Roller coaster with big crack has a second structural issue, inspectors say
FILE - Former U.S. Rep. David Rivera speaks with media outside Miami federal court, in Miami, Dec. 20, 2022. The former Miami congressman who signed a $50 million consulting contract with Venezuela’s socialist government not only did no apparent work, but also channeled a large chunk of the money to a yacht company on behalf of a fugitive billionaire, according to new allegations in a civil suit filed Friday, July 28, 2023. (AP Photo/Joshua Goodman, File)
Judge blasts prosecutors’ handling of Venezuela case against ex-Miami congressman

The addition of Louisville will bring the league to 10 teams. In its seventh year, the NWSL is the longest-running top tier women’s professional soccer league in the United States.

“I’m so happy for the young girls in our community that they’re, that we, but they in particular are gonna have a league of professional women out here that they can look up to and say, ‘Hey, if they do it, I can do that,’” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It’s going to be a source of great inspiration for everybody in our city, but particularly for our girls and young women in our community.”

This season’s NWSL championship game between the North Carolina Courage and the Chicago Red Stars is set for Sunday in Cary, North Carolina.

The NWSL has also announced a new partnership with Octagon’s Global Media Rights Consulting and Marketing to guide the league going forward.

Louisville City won back-to-back USL Championship titles in 2017 and 2018. The team averaged more than 9,000 fans per game this season.

“We’re excited to bring a new club for you to support and for you to be a part of the story of the Premier Women’s League in the world,” NWSL President Amanda Duffy told the crowd gathered for the announcement Monday. “I have high expectations of you, very high expectations of you. And I also have every confidence that you will be leaders in NWSL with your drums, your voices, your passion, your passion for your club and this game.”

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports