Jacksonville store shooting
Bob Barker dies at 99
Florida state of emergency
March on Washington, 60 years later
FIFA suspends Spain soccer head

Oakland Athletics and Chicago White Sox meet in game 4 of series

By The Associated Press
 
Share

Oakland Athletics (38-92, fifth in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (51-79, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Athletics: Paul Blackburn (3-3, 4.00 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 80 strikeouts); White Sox: Mike Clevinger (5-6, 3.47 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 75 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: White Sox -133, Athletics +113; over/under is 9 runs

Other news
Chicago White Sox's Yoan Moncada left, celebrates with teammate Luis Robert JR. right, after defeating the Oakland Athletics in a baseball game against the Saturday, Aug. 26, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)
Yoán Moncada homers as Chicago White Sox beat Oakland Athletics 6-2 a day after shooting
Oakland Athletics' Nick Allen waits for a pitch, which he hit for a two-run single off Chicago White Sox starting pitcher Dylan Cease during the fifth inning of a baseball game Friday, Aug. 25, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Allen homers and drives in career-high 5 as Athletics pound White Sox 12-4
Chicago White Sox's Andrew Benintendi swings for a home run off Oakland Athletics starting pitcher Ken Waldichuk during the first inning of a baseball game Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)
Langeliers homers twice, Gelof hits tiebreaking shot as Athletics beat White Sox 8-5

BOTTOM LINE: The Oakland Athletics take a 2-1 advantage into the next game of the series against the Chicago White Sox.

Chicago has a 27-37 record at home and a 51-79 record overall. The White Sox have gone 31-66 in games when they have allowed at least one home run.

Oakland has a 38-92 record overall and an 18-47 record in road games. The Athletics have a 26-13 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

Sunday’s game is the seventh time these teams match up this season. The Athletics are ahead 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Luis Robert leads the White Sox with 67 extra base hits (32 doubles, a triple and 34 home runs). Andrew Benintendi is 13-for-36 with two doubles, three home runs and six RBI over the past 10 games.

Brent Rooker has 15 doubles, a triple and 22 home runs while hitting .247 for the Athletics. Shea Langeliers is 9-for-35 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .259 batting average, 7.88 ERA, outscored by 36 runs

Athletics: 5-5, .243 batting average, 5.00 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: White Sox: Michael Kopech: day-to-day (leg), Liam Hendriks: 60-Day IL (elbow), Seby Zavala: 10-Day IL (oblique), Romy Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Garrett Crochet: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Matt Foster: 60-Day IL (forearm)

Athletics: Richard Lovelady: 60-Day IL (arm), Luis Medina: 15-Day IL (finger), James Kaprielian: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Austin Pruitt: 15-Day IL (forearm), JJ Bleday: 10-Day IL (knee), Angel Felipe: 15-Day IL (elbow), Freddy Tarnok: 15-Day IL (calf), Yacksel Rios: 60-Day IL (finger), Mason Miller: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Rucinski: 60-Day IL (illness)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.